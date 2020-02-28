Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio 4G, Planned 5G Networks Don't Have a Single Chinese Component, Mukesh Ambani Tells Donald Trump

Jio 4G, Planned 5G Networks Don't Have a Single Chinese Component, Mukesh Ambani Tells Donald Trump

Ambani said, "We're going to do 5G. We're the only network in the world that doesn't have a single Chinese component."

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 28 February 2020 13:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio 4G, Planned 5G Networks Don't Have a Single Chinese Component, Mukesh Ambani Tells Donald Trump

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Trump has been persuading India to keep Huawei out of the India's 5G deployments

Highlights
  • Jio would not have any Chinese network part in its 5G network
  • Ambani was speaking to US President Donald Trump
  • Jio has Samsung as networking partner for both 4G and 5G networks

Reliance Jio would not have a single Chinese network part in its upcoming 5G network, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani told US President Donald Trump during his maiden trip to India, recently.

Reliance Jio was the only network in the world that didn't use a single Chinese equipment, Ambani told Trump during his interaction with CEOs in New Delhi on Tuesday, the transcript of which was released by the While House on Thursday.

Jio has South Korean company Samsung as networking partner for both 4G and 5G networks.

When Trump asked, "You're doing 4G. Are you going to do 5G too?," Ambani said, "We're going to do 5G. We're the only network in the world that doesn't have a single Chinese component."

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had said last October the USA was worried that if its allies used Huawei's 5G telecommunication equipment, they could expose themselves to security risks.

The Trump administration has been persuading India to keep China's Huawei out of the India's 5G deployments. But the Indian government has allowed Huawei and ZTE to participate in 5G trials.

But allowing Huawei to participate in the commercial deployments of 5G will be another decision.

The US feels Chinese telecom vendors Huawei and ZTE are security threats and are involved in snooping on behalf of the Chinese government.

The US and its allies, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan. and Taiwan have banned the two companies from participating in 5G networks, while the UK has allowed them to sell non-core items.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, 5G, Mukesh Ambani, 4G
Nubia Red Magic 5G Alleged Live Photo, Gameplay Test Results Surface Online
Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Start Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India

Related Stories

Jio 4G, Planned 5G Networks Don't Have a Single Chinese Component, Mukesh Ambani Tells Donald Trump
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Seeks Rs. 35 per GB as Minimum Tariff Amid Financial Woes
  2. Realme 6 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With 8GB RAM Ahead of Launch
  3. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765 5G SoC, Quad Cameras Unveiled
  4. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  5. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Now Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  6. Oppo Watch Photo Leak Tips Design Details, Key Features
  7. Realme 6 Pro Render Leak Hints at Design, Snapdragon 720G SoC Tipped
  8. Vivo Apex 2020 Curved Display, Gimbal Camera, 60W Fast Charging Teased
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Samsung Vows to Fix Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera After Initial Reviews
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Start Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  2. Scientists Discover What Could Be Earth's Second Ever Mini-Moon
  3. Jio 4G, Planned 5G Networks Don't Have a Single Chinese Component, Mukesh Ambani Tells Donald Trump
  4. Nubia Red Magic 5G Alleged Live Photo, Gameplay Test Results Surface Online
  5. Vodafone Idea Seeks Rs. 35 per GB as Minimum Mobile Data Tariff Amid Financial Woes
  6. Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Just After Its Official Launch on March 5, India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  8. Microsoft, Epic, Unity Will Also Skip GDC 2020 Due to Coronavirus Threat. MS, Unity Will Hold Online Events
  9. Indians Now Consume Over 11GB Mobile Data per Month, Spend 70 Minutes per Day on Streaming: Report
  10. Plague Inc Game Removed From Apple's China App Store Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.