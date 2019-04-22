Technology News

Jio Tops 4G Download Speed in March, Vodafone Dominates Upload Speed: TRAI

| Updated: 22 April 2019 17:51 IST
Jio Tops 4G Download Speed in March, Vodafone Dominates Upload Speed: TRAI

Jio was the fastest 4G telecom operator in 2018 with the highest average download speed

Reliance Jio topped the 4G download speed charts in March

Average download speed on Jio's network was 22.2Mbps

Vodafone is industry leader in upload speeds, as per TRAI

With 22.2Mbps average download speed, Reliance Jio topped the 4G download speed chart of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for March. For Jio, it is an improvement over 20.9Mbps achieved in February. The Mumbai-based telecom operator has been consistently leading the 4G download speeds in the country and Jio's average 4G download speed for March was more than double of Bharti Airtel which currently occupies the second spot. Reliance Jio was also the fastest 4G operator in the country in 2018 with the highest average download speed all through the year.

Performance of Bharti Airtel dipped marginally in March to 9.3Mbps from 9.4Mbps in February, according to the data published by the telecom regulator. Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged and operate as Vodafone Idea, the TRAI published their network performance separately.

Jio body Jio

 

Jio registered an average 4G download speed of 22.2Mbps in March 2019
Photo Credit: TRAI MySpeed

Average 4G download speed on Vodafone network improved marginally to 7Mbps in March from 6.8Mbps in February. Idea registered a marginal decline in average download speed from 5.7Mbps in February to 5.6Mbps in March.

Vodafone topped the average 4G upload speed chart in March with 6Mbps, which is same as February. Idea and Airtel network registered slight decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.5Mbps and 3.6Mbps, respectively, in March, while Jio witnessed improvement with 4.6Mbps average upload speed.

The average speed is computed on the basis of data collected by the TRAI with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea, Airtel, TRAI
