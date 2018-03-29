Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Topped 4G Download Speeds in February, TRAI Data Shows

 
, 29 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Reliance Jio Topped 4G Download Speeds in February, TRAI Data Shows

Highlights

  • TRAI MySpeed app data for February 2018 has been released
  • Reliance Jio topped in download speeds, while Idea topped upload
  • Jio saw a slight jump in download speed compared with January

Reliance Jio has topped the 4G download speed chart for the month of February 2018, data revealed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed. The report - generated by TRAI's MySpeed app - shows Airtel in second place, Vodafone in third, and Idea in the fourth. Jio's download speeds in February were slightly higher than its performance in January, but significantly lower than its record showing in December, and slightly lower than its results in November. All three other operators had marginally lower speeds in February when compared with January, making Jio the only operator to see a rise during the month.

4G download speeds in India

As we mentioned, Reliance Jio topped the list with 21.3Mbps download speeds, while Airtel clocked 8.8Mbps download speeds, Vodafone clocked 7.2Mbps download speeds, and Idea Cellular clocked 6.8 Mbps download speeds. As we mentioned, Jio saw a slight jump over its 19.4Mbps download speeds in January, but the rest saw drops - Airtel had clocked 9.4Mbps in January, while Vodafone clocked 8.9Mbps, and Idea had 7Mbps.

myspeed trai feb 2018 downloads trai

TRAI MySpeed 4G download speed data for February 2018

4G upload speeds in India

As for upload speeds, Idea continued to top the list in February, with 6.9Mbps. Vodafone clocked 4G upload speeds of 5.5Mbps, while Jio clocked upload speeds of 4.5Mbps. Airtel finished last, with upload speeds of 3.9Mbps. Vodafone was the only operator to see a drop in upload speeds from January, dropping from 6.1Mbps, while the other three saw rises. Idea rose from 6.7Mbps in January, while Jio rose from 4.4Mbps, and Airtel rose from 3.8Mbps.

myspeed trai feb 2018 uploads trai

TRAI MySpeed 4G upload speed data for February 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Telecom, Telecom Operators, Telcos, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, TRAI, MySpeed
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Reliance Jio Topped 4G Download Speeds in February, TRAI Data Shows
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Launches 55-Inch Mi TV 4S With 4K HDR Display
  2. Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android 8.1 Oreo Update Rolling Out in India
  3. OnePlus 6 Will Have a Notch in Its Display, and This Is How It Will Look
  4. Uber-Ola India Merger Said to Be Under Discussion
  5. Airtel Now Offers 1GB Data at Rs. 65 With 28-Day Validity
  6. OnePlus Teases Cryptocurrency Initiative, May Be an April Fool's Joke
  7. Fortnite iOS Update Makes You Download the Full Game Again
  8. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-6A Communication Satellite
  9. Redmi 5A to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  10. Huawei P20, P20 Pro Set to Launch 'Soon' in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.