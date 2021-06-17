Technology News
Jio Continues to Lead on 4G Download Speed, Vi Competes With Highest Upload Speed: TRAI

Jio saw a nearly three-percent increase in its average 4G download speed in May, according to TRAI’s MySpeed portal.

17 June 2021
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Reliance Jio

Jio resulted in an average 4G upload speed of 4.2Mbps in May, TRAI’s latest data shows

Highlights
  • Jio had 20.7Mbps of average 4G download speed in May
  • TRAI’s MySpeed portal posted Vi data for the first time
  • Airtel was not able to convince on both download and upload speeds

Reliance Jio has continued to lead on 4G download speeds with 20.7Mbps average download speed recorded in May, while Vi (Vodafone Idea) surpassed the competition with its highest upload speed of 6.3Mbps, according to the data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Jio's 4G speed was marginally increased when compared with the previous results. However, it was over three times faster than that of Vi, which was the nearest competitor for Jio. The 4G download speeds of Jio was also over four times more than what was offered by Airtel during the month, as per the TRAI data.

The fresh data provided on the MySpeed portal by TRAI shows that Jio resulted in a nearly three-percent increase in its average 4G download speed to 20.7Mbps in May from 20.1Mbps reported in April. However, the Mumbai-based operator faced the heat from Vi (Vodafone Idea) that had 6.3Mbps of average 4G upload speed — faster than Jio's 4.2Mbps. It was also a way ahead from the 3.6Mbps average upload speed that Airtel had in the same month.

Vi stood second in 4G download speeds, with the same 6.3Mbps average speed recorded in May. Airtel, on the other hand, recorded 4.7Mbps of average download speed.

jio airtel vodafone idea vi 4g download upload speed may 2021 trai TRAI Jio Airtel Vodafone Idea Vi

Average 4G download speeds (left) and upload speeds (right) in October
Photo Credit: TRAI/ MySpeed portal

 

This was notably the first time when TRAI has provided data for Vi since the merger of Vodafone and Idea in August 2018. The regulator earlier recorded data for Vodafone and Idea separately on its MySpeed portal.

Importantly, average speed records provided by TRAI are based on the data it collects across India through the MySpeed app on a real-time basis. This means you may notice some difference between the data reported and what you are getting on your device.

Jagmeet Singh
Honor Earbuds 2 SE TWS With 10mm Drivers, Active Noise Cancellation, 10-Hour Battery Life Launched

