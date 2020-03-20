Technology News
  Jio Revises 4G Data Vouchers With Additional High Speed Data, Non Jio Voice Calling Minutes

Jio Revises 4G Data Vouchers With Additional High-Speed Data, Non-Jio Voice Calling Minutes

The most affordable, Rs. 11 Jio 4G data voucher comes with 800MB of high-speed data and includes 75 minutes of non-Jio voice calling.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 March 2020 14:20 IST
Jio Revises 4G Data Vouchers With Additional High-Speed Data, Non-Jio Voice Calling Minutes

Reliance Jio has listed the new change on its website

Highlights
  • Jio has revised its four 4G data vouchers
  • The new change isn’t in place for the top-of-the-line 251 voucher
  • Jio previously offered IUC top-up vouchers for non-Jio voice calling

Reliance Jio has upgraded its 4G data vouchers with double high-speed data access. The revised 4G Jio data vouchers also include non-Jio voice calling minutes. The new development comes over five months after the telco brought its dedicated IUC top-up vouchers to reduce the impact of the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) rate that it implemented last year at six paise a minute basis. Jio has notably upgraded all its 4G data vouchers except the Rs. 251 that is still offering 2GB daily high-speed data for 51 days, without any non-Jio calling minutes.

As per the listing on the Jio website, the revised Rs. 11 4G data voucher comes with 800MB of high-speed data access, up from existing 400MB allocation. The voucher now also includes 75 minutes of non-Jio voice calling.

Similarly, the Rs. 21 Jio data voucher offers 2GB of high-speed data and 200 non-Jio voice calling minutes. The same voucher earlier provided 1GB data access. The Rs. 51 data voucher has also been upgraded with 6GB high-speed data benefits and 500 minutes of non-Jio voice calling. Previously, the Rs. 51 voucher had 3GB data access.

Jio has also revised the Rs. 101 4G data voucher to offer 12GB high-speed data access and 1,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling. The voucher earlier provided 6GB data benefits.

Jio 4G Data Voucher Existing High-Speed Data Revised High-Speed Data Non-Jio Minutes
Rs. 11 400MB 800MB 75
Rs. 21 1GB 2GB 200
Rs. 51 3GB 6GB 500
Rs. 101 6GB 12GB 1000

 

The 4G data voucher portfolio by Jio also has the Rs. 251 option that hasn't received any revision yet. Also, the new upgrade would give Jio subscribers a choice to pick either the existing IUC top-up vouchers or the 4G data vouchers to avail a mix of non-Jio minutes and high-speed data access.

The IUC top-up vouchers are still relevant for those customers who mainly require non-Jio voice calling minutes. However, the revised data vouchers are more suitable for the ones who want to add high-speed data access to their account. The 4G data vouchers are applicable only if users already have an active plan.

The revision was brought to notice by TelecomTalk, though Gadgets 360 was able to confirm its existence through the official site.

