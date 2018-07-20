Jio's download speeds have seen a meteoric recovery in the past couple of months, following a two-month decline earlier this year. As per data shared by TRAI's (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's) MySpeed Portal for the month of June 2018, Reliance Jio saw download speeds of 22.3Mbps in terms of 4G data speeds, the highest during the given period. Speed is up from 19Mbps recorded by TRAI in May of this year. In comparison, Gurugram-based Airtel recorded download speeds of 9.7Mbps, Vodafone ranked third with speeds of 6.7Mbps, and Idea Cellular came last with 4G data speeds averaging at 6.1Mbps.

Airtel saw a slight rise in average 4G speeds, up from 9.3Mbps back in May. Vodafone and Idea both saw a slight decrease in speeds at 6.8Mbps and 6.5Mbps, respectively, recorded last month. Over 3 million speed tests are said to have been conducted on Jio, more than 750,000 on Airtel's network, and more than 300,000 for Vodafone.

Photo Credit: TRAI/ MySpeed Portal

As for upload speeds in June 2018, Idea Cellular - with 5.9Mbps - remained the market leader once again, compared to previously available data on MySpeed Portal. Vodafone came second at 5.3MBps, Jio third at 5.1Mbps, and Airtel took the last place with an average upload speed of 3.8Mbps in June 2018. Compared with performance in May, Idea's upload speeds dropped significantly, Jio gained comparatively, and Airtel and Idea maintained similar speeds.

Separately, earlier this week, TRAI had released recommendations around strong safeguards preventing misuse of user data. According to the report, personal information of each user collected in the digital ecosystem is owned by him/ her and only the user has the primary right over it. It went on to say that current standards were insufficient for the ideal situation.