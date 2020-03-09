Technology News
Jio's Rs. 4,999 Long Term Prepaid Plan Returns With 360 Days Validity, 350GB Data

Reliance Jio replaced its Rs. 2,120 with the Rs. 2,121 plan with 504GB high-speed data and a 1.5GB per day usage limit.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 March 2020 14:07 IST
Highlights
  • Reliance Jio brings back Rs. 4,999 prepaid plan
  • It offers 12,000 minutes of calling from Jio to Non-Jio phones
  • The Rs. 4,999 prepaid plan has 350GB data

Jio has brought back its Rs. 4,999 prepaid recharge plan that is one of its long term prepaid recharge plans. It was discontinued in December last year. The plan offers 350GB data and a validity of 360 days. You also get unlimited Jio to Jio calling as well as 100 SMS per day. The Jio plan comes with 12,000 minutes of calling from Jio to Non-Jio phones. The Rs. 4,999 plan adds to the pre-existing long term plans of Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 2,121.

The Rs. 4,999 Jio plan can be found in the Long Term Packs section of the Jio website. Like all other plans, it comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. After the 350GB of high speed data, browsing speed comes down to 64Kbps. The existence of this new plan was first spotted by DreamDTH, which states that it was made available on the Jio site on Saturday.

Among other long-term plans, the Rs. 1,299 plan for Jio users has a validity of 336 days and offers 24GB high-speed data after which the speed goes down to 64Kbps. This was initially offered with a validity of 365 days that was then reduced to 336 days last month. On the other hand, the Rs. 2,121 plan is valid for 336 days, comes 1.5GB high-speed data per day. It also slows down to 64Kbps after 1.5GB is crossed. You can send 100 SMS per day as well. The former was introduced last month and replaced the older Rs. 2,020 prepaid plan that was introduced as a part of the “2020 Happy New Year Offer” in December.

You can purchase the Rs. 4,999 plan from the official website and payment can be made via Paytm, PhonePe, Mobikwik, as well as other payment methods like net banking, credit card, and debit/ATM card. The recharge is also available via MyJio app and other third-party recharge providers.

Comments

