Jio Launches In-Flight Connectivity Packs, Adds 2 New International Roaming Options With Wi-Fi Calling

Jio’s in-flight connectivity packs come at Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999 denominations and all have one-day validity.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 September 2020 13:32 IST
Jio mentioned in-flight connectivity support at the time of launching its Postpaid Plus plans recently

Highlights
  • Jio postpaid and prepaid users can get in-flight connectivity packs
  • You can get up to 1GB data that can be used in the flight
  • Jio has revised Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 international roaming packs

Jio has launched in-flight connectivity packs starting at Rs. 499 to offer high-speed data access as well as voice calling and SMS message benefits for inflight communications. There are three distinct in-flight connectivity packs in the new series that are applicable only on 22 partner airlines and are available for both Jio prepaid and postpaid subscribers. In addition to the new in-flight connectivity packs, Jio has revised the Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 international roaming packs and introduced the Rs. 1,102 and Rs. 1,202 international roaming value packs with Wi-Fi calling support.

At the time of launching the Jio Postpaid Plus plans earlier this week, Jio highlighted in-flight connectivity support for its subscribers. The telecom operator, however, has now revealed through a listing on its site that the in-flight connectivity will be provided through the new packs.

The in-flight connectivity packs by Jio come at Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999 denominations and all have one-day validity. The Rs. 499 pack brings 250MB data, 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls, and 100 SMS messages. However, the Rs. 699 pack brings 500MB data and the Rs. 999 pack offers 1GB data — alongside 100 minutes of voice calls and 100 SMS messages.

Jio doesn't allow incoming calls on the in-flight connectivity packs, though incoming SMS messages are allowed and are free. Further, the telco has partnered with 22 airlines to give a wide-enough coverage for its new packs.

The list of partner airlines for the Jio in-flight connectivity packs include Aer Lingus, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, EVA Air, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, and Turkish Airlines that offer data and SMS message access on their flights. However, Air Serbia, Alitalia, Asiana Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro wings, Kuwait Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air , SAS Scandinavian Airlines, SWISS, Uzbekistan Airways, and Virgin Atlantic that are providing support for all bundled services of the in-flight connectivity packs.

It is also important to note that the inflight connectivity coverage offered by Jio on the aforementioned flights are limited to certain airports at this moment. You can check the name of those airports on the operator's site.

Alongside the in-flight connectivity packs, Jio has revised the Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 international roaming packs with an IR usage of Rs. 933.05 and Rs. 1,017.80, respectively. The Rs. 1,101 pack earlier offered an IR usage of Rs. 1,211, while the Rs. 1,201 pack offered an IR usage of Rs. 1,321. Validity of the international roaming packs, however, remains unchanged, and is 28 days.

Jio has also brought the Rs. 1,102 and Rs. 1,202 international roaming value packs with Wi-Fi calling along with a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 1,102 pack is applicable for over 100 countries, while the Rs. 1,202 pack is available for getting cellular connectivity in 170 countries. Incoming calls over Wi-Fi on both packs are available at Re. 1. You can also make voice calls to India through Wi-Fi at a charge of Re. 1 per minute.

In case of video calls through Wi-Fi on any of the new international roaming value packs, you'll be charged at Re. 1 per minute in addition to the data deduction that will happen from your existing base plan. Video calling is also applicable only for a Jio number. Furthermore, for the iPhone users, the 1,202 pack offers Wi-Fi calling support only in limited countries.

