Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans With 1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile

The new Jio plans will be available to users from September 1.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 August 2021 19:20 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio last year offered Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with its prepaid plans

  • Jio has launched new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile
  • Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is replacing Disney+ Hotstar VIP from September 1
  • Jio has a data add-on at Rs. 549 with 1.5GB daily data for 56 days

Reliance Jio on Tuesday updated its prepaid recharge portfolio with one-year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service that Disney+ Hotstar announced last month. The new Jio prepaid plans come at the existing price band between Rs. 499 and Rs. 2,599. The plans have a range of validity options and include high-speed data access as well as voice and SMS message benefits. Jio also included a Rs. 549 data add-on pack that bundles the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription alongside offering 1.5GB high-speed data access.

Jio prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile

The new Jio prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile start at Rs. 499 that brings 3GB of high-speed data access on a daily basis, along with “unlimited” voice calling and SMS message benefits for 28 days. It is essentially an upgrade to the existing Rs. 499 plan that offered 1.5GB of daily high-speed data benefit along with voice calls and SMS benefits for 56 days.

After the Rs. 499 plan, Jio has the Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan with 2GB daily high-speed data access as well as unlimited voice and SMS message benefits for 56 days. Customers are also offered with the Rs. 888 prepaid recharge plan that brings 2GB daily high-speed data benefit along with unlimited voice calling and SMS messages for 84 days. The last plan in the series is the Rs. 2,599 that carries 2GB high-speed data on a daily basis, coupled with unlimited voice calling and SMS message benefits for 365 days validity. Jio earlier offered the Rs. 2,599 prepaid plan with 2GB daily high-speed data and 10GB additional data for 365 days.

Customers who already have an active plan in place are provided with the Rs. 549 data add-on pack that brings 1.5GB of additional high-speed data for 56 days.

Along with the new prepaid plans as well as the data add-on voucher, Jio is offering one-year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access that is normally available at an annual subscription of Rs. 499. The telco said that the OTT service will bring access to international content in English language including Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, and Showtime, among others.

Plan Benefits Validity
499 3GB high-speed daily data, unlimited voice calls and SMS messages, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 28 Days
666 2GB high-speed daily data, unlimited voice calls and SMS messages, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 56 Days
888 2GB high-speed daily data, unlimited voice calls and SMS messages, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 84 Days
2599 2GB high-speed daily data, unlimited voice calls and SMS messages, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 365 Days
549 (data add-on) 1.5GB high-speed daily data and 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 56 Days

 

Last year, Jio bundled Disney+ Hotstar VIP with its prepaid plans. The over-the-top (OTT) service is, however, leaving the Disney+ Hotstar subscription tiers and is being replaced by Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Thus, it makes sense for Jio to go with the update.

The new plans will come into force from Wednesday, September 1 and will be available for recharge through all official channels.

Jio customers on existing Disney+ Hotstar plans will continue to enjoy the existing benefits until their current subscription expires, the telco said. However, it is likely that the earlier plans will be replaced with the new ones in the coming days.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile
Jagmeet Singh
Free Guy Theatrical Release Date in India Set for September 17, Available in English and Hindi

  1. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  2. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  5. Chinese Gamers Under 18 Can’t Play More Than 3 Hours a Week
  6. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  7. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  8. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  9. Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Tortured in JerryRigEverything Test
  10. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
