Reliance Jio has partnered with Paytm to offer up to Rs. 50 discount on select prepaid recharges. The recharges that are part of this offer are the newly launched Rs. 444 and Rs. 555 prepaid plans. These two Jio prepaid plans were introduced last month after IUC revisions were implied and a 6 paisa per minute fee was levied on voice calls. To offer some recluse, Paytm is now offering Rs. 40 and Rs. 50 discount on the Rs. 444, and Rs. 555 prepaid plans, respectively.

These discounts are valid on recharging via Paytm only. Once you select one of these recharges, after entering your number, users will have to use the promocode SHUBHP44 while recharging the Rs. 444 Jio plan. For the Rs. 555, Jio plan, promocode SHUBHP50 needs to be used. After these promocodes are applied, a discount of Rs. 40 and Rs. 50, respectively, will be applied while checking out. This promocode is valid for use only once per Paytm account, which means subsequent recharges will not be able to avail the offer. Also, if the promocode is used for the Rs. 444 plan, you will not be able to use the promocode for the Rs. 555 plan, and vice versa. These discounts were first spotted by Telecom Talk.

Talking about the benefits, the newly launched Rs. 444 Jio prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 1,000 non-Jio minutes, and 10-0 SMS messages per day for a validity of 84 days. The Rs. 555 Jio prepaid plan similarly offers 84 days validity, 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. However, this plan offers 3000 non-Jio minutes, instead of the 1,000 non-Jio minutes offered by the Rs. 444 plan.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.