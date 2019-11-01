Technology News
loading

Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Prepaid Plans Available With Up to Rs. 50 Discount: How to Avail

Discounts are only available on Paytm.

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 18:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Prepaid Plans Available With Up to Rs. 50 Discount: How to Avail

Both the Jio recharges require a promocode to avail discount

Highlights
  • Jio Rs. 444 recharge requires promocode SHUBHP44
  • Jio Rs. 555 recharge requires promocode SHUBHP50
  • These discounts are valid only once on Paytm

Reliance Jio has partnered with Paytm to offer up to Rs. 50 discount on select prepaid recharges. The recharges that are part of this offer are the newly launched Rs. 444 and Rs. 555 prepaid plans. These two Jio prepaid plans were introduced last month after IUC revisions were implied and a 6 paisa per minute fee was levied on voice calls. To offer some recluse, Paytm is now offering Rs. 40 and Rs. 50 discount on the Rs. 444, and Rs. 555 prepaid plans, respectively.

These discounts are valid on recharging via Paytm only. Once you select one of these recharges, after entering your number, users will have to use the promocode SHUBHP44 while recharging the Rs. 444 Jio plan. For the Rs. 555, Jio plan, promocode SHUBHP50 needs to be used. After these promocodes are applied, a discount of Rs. 40 and Rs. 50, respectively, will be applied while checking out. This promocode is valid for use only once per Paytm account, which means subsequent recharges will not be able to avail the offer. Also, if the promocode is used for the Rs. 444 plan, you will not be able to use the promocode for the Rs. 555 plan, and vice versa. These discounts were first spotted by Telecom Talk.

Talking about the benefits, the newly launched Rs. 444 Jio prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 1,000 non-Jio minutes, and 10-0 SMS messages per day for a validity of 84 days. The Rs. 555 Jio prepaid plan similarly offers 84 days validity, 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. However, this plan offers 3000 non-Jio minutes, instead of the 1,000 non-Jio minutes offered by the Rs. 444 plan.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Apple TV+ Debuts: Here's the Full Launch Lineup
16-Inch MacBook Pro Touch ID Layout Leaked via macOS 10.15.1 Catalina
Honor Smartphones
Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Prepaid Plans Available With Up to Rs. 50 Discount: How to Avail
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple TV+ Now Live: Here's How to Get It Free for a Year
  2. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  3. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  4. Google Maps Gets an Incognito Mode on Android
  5. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  6. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World
  7. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Leaked in Multiple Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  9. WhatsApp Brings Fingerprint Lock Feature to Android, Months After iPhone
  10. BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback on Voice Calls, Takes a Jibe on Jio
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Smartphone Shipments Grew for First Time in Two Years in Q3 2019: Canalys, Strategy Analytics
  2. Vivo Y19 With Helio P65 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. 16-Inch MacBook Pro Touch ID Layout Leaked via macOS 10.15.1 Catalina
  4. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Prepaid Plans Available With Up to Rs. 50 Discount: How to Avail
  5. Apple TV+ Debuts: Here's the Full Launch Lineup
  6. Samsung W20 5G Foldable Smartphone Launching in November, China Telecom Reveals
  7. WhatsApp Hack: Government Said to Be Concerned Over Non-Disclosure of Breach in Past Meetings
  8. Apple TV+ Live Now: How to Get It Free for 1 Year
  9. Realme 3 Pro Starts Receiving Dark Mode, October Security Patch Update
  10. WhatsApp Responds to Government Statement, Says Committed to Protection of User Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.