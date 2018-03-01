Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

To Beat Jio and Airtel, BSNL Offers 30GB Data, Unlimited Calls, Free Roaming at Rs. 399

 
, 01 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
To Beat Jio and Airtel, BSNL Offers 30GB Data, Unlimited Calls, Free Roaming at Rs. 399

Highlights

  • The BSNL Rs. 399 plan will be available from March 1 on pan-India basis
  • It comes with unlimited calls and free roaming
  • There is no daily cap on data consumption with the new Rs. 399 plan

BSNL has been in competition with Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular as data tariffs have continued to fall over the last year and a half. Now, the state-owned telecom operator has launched a new plan aimed at postpaid users who seek data and calling benefits. The new BSNL 'Holi Dhamaka' plan is priced at Rs. 399 and provides unlimited calls and 30GB of data for one billing cycle. BSNL customers across the country will be able to opt for the new plan from March 1, 2018.

The new BSNL Rs. 399 plan comes with 30GB of bundled data with no daily caps, and is available for both new and existing customers. Subscribers will not be billed for STD and local calls, and calls made while roaming outside the home circle will be free as well. It should be noted that BSNL offers 4G Internet in Kerala circle only, while the other circles still only have 3G speeds; the company recently partnered with Nokia to roll out 4G VoLTE services in 10 telecom circles.

This plan comes just days after BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava revealed in a Twitter chat that the operator plans to launch an unlimited calling plan at Rs. 399.

At Rs. 399, Airtel and Vodafone offer 20GB of data, while Idea provides the same amount of data at Rs. 389. Jio postpaid subscribers get 30GB of data without any daily caps at Rs. 409.

BSNL recently updated its tariffs to offer unlimited calls and bundled data for prepaid customers at Rs. 99 for 26 days and Rs. 319 for 84 days. The operator also has a Rs. 448 recharge pack with 1GB data per day and unlimited calls for 84 days for prepaid subscribers.

For the latest smartphone launches by Samsung, Nokia, Sony, Asus, and other MWC 2018 announcements, visit our MWC hub.

Further reading: Airtel, BSNL, BSNL Holi Dhamaka Offer, BSNL Postpaid Plans, BSNL Rs. 399 Plan, Idea, Jio
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Airtel to Deploy Nokia's Predictive Machine Learning Solution
Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z vs Sony Xperia XZ2: Price, Specifications Compared
To Beat Jio and Airtel, BSNL Offers 30GB Data, Unlimited Calls, Free Roaming at Rs. 399
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Jio Phone
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Set to Launch In India at These Prices
  2. OnePlus 6 Leaked Images Show iPhone X-Like Notch
  3. Reliance Big TV Offers HD Channels Effectively Free for 1 Year
  4. WhatsApp's New Method to Help Reduce Spam Spotted in Testing
  5. BSNL Offers 30GB Data, Unlimited Calls, Free Roaming at Rs. 399
  6. Airtel Rs. 995 Pack Offers Unlimited Voice Calls Without FUP for 180 Days
  7. Xiaomi Wants You to Decide What Products It Should Launch in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India Launch Set for March 6
  9. TRAI Asks Aircel to Generate UPC to Facilitate Mobile Number Portability
  10. Amazon Music Finally Comes to India, No Longer Restricted to Echo Buyers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.