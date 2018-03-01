BSNL has been in competition with Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular as data tariffs have continued to fall over the last year and a half. Now, the state-owned telecom operator has launched a new plan aimed at postpaid users who seek data and calling benefits. The new BSNL 'Holi Dhamaka' plan is priced at Rs. 399 and provides unlimited calls and 30GB of data for one billing cycle. BSNL customers across the country will be able to opt for the new plan from March 1, 2018.

The new BSNL Rs. 399 plan comes with 30GB of bundled data with no daily caps, and is available for both new and existing customers. Subscribers will not be billed for STD and local calls, and calls made while roaming outside the home circle will be free as well. It should be noted that BSNL offers 4G Internet in Kerala circle only, while the other circles still only have 3G speeds; the company recently partnered with Nokia to roll out 4G VoLTE services in 10 telecom circles.

This plan comes just days after BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava revealed in a Twitter chat that the operator plans to launch an unlimited calling plan at Rs. 399.

At Rs. 399, Airtel and Vodafone offer 20GB of data, while Idea provides the same amount of data at Rs. 389. Jio postpaid subscribers get 30GB of data without any daily caps at Rs. 409.

BSNL recently updated its tariffs to offer unlimited calls and bundled data for prepaid customers at Rs. 99 for 26 days and Rs. 319 for 84 days. The operator also has a Rs. 448 recharge pack with 1GB data per day and unlimited calls for 84 days for prepaid subscribers.