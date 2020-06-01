Technology News
Jio Offering Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit to Select Users: Report

To check for the free data on your Jio number, head to the My Plans section of the MyJio app.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 June 2020 17:53 IST
Jio is offering free data to select users

Jio is offering free data to select users

Highlights
  • Jio is currently giving out free data with 5 days validity
  • A few users report of receiving the additional data benefit
  • Jio is offering 2GB of daily high speed data to users

Jio is offering free additional data to select users in India once again. This free data credit of 2GB per day high speed data comes with a validity of 5 days. Jio may be offering this little surprise to ease the woes of customers during the coronavirus lockdown. The company did roll out a similar offer in April as well wherein 2GB daily free data was offered with a validity of four days to select consumers. Jio recently also updated its “Work From Home” add-on packs with 30 days validity. Earlier, the add-on packs were valid as long as the existing base prepaid plan. However, the operator decided to revise them to add validity irrespective of the base plan.

A few users have posted on the OnlyTech forums that their Jio accounts have been credited with the 2GB daily data add-on pack for free. The two users who have posted on the forums have received 2GB of high speed data per day with a validity of 5 days. This enables users to indulge in 10GB of total additional data for free for five days. There is no pattern that Jio is following for this free data credit, and a few users at random are receiving it.

Jio Fiber Introduces Double Data Monthly Benefit on Annual Subscriptions: All Details

It is worth noting that the 2GB daily high-speed data allocation is provided in addition to the existing data quota. This means that you'll get the additional data over and above the data available through your existing Jio prepaid plan. You can check the credit of the 2GB daily high-speed data benefit on your Jio connection by going through the My Plans section of the MyJio app. The additional data is available under the Jio Data Pack title — alongside your current plan benefits. To reiterate, only a select number of users are receiving it for now.

Jio Discontinues Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan

As mentioned, this isn't the first time when Jio has provided additional free 2GB daily high-speed data to select users. Apart from offering it in April, the operator has offered a similar benefit in 2018 under the Jio Celebrations Pack as well.

To offer some respite to subscribers during the pandemic, Jio Phone users got 100 minutes of voice calls and 100 SMS messages for free until April 17. It even introduced the JioPOS Lite app allowing regular customers to recharge for others and earn commission.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio Data Pack
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

