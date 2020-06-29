Technology News
loading

Jio Brings Free 2GB High-Speed Data Back for Select Users: Report

The add-on Jio data pack with additional 2GB high-speed daily data access is said to be available alongside the existing data allocation.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 June 2020 16:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Brings Free 2GB High-Speed Data Back for Select Users: Report

Jio is offering the additional 2GB high-speed data benefit for the fourth consecutive month

Highlights
  • Jio users can check the free data allocation in MyJio app
  • The benefits are available for 4 days
  • Jio hasn’t provided its add-on data pack to all users

Jio is reportedly offering free 2GB high-speed daily data benefit with a validity of four days to select users once again. It is notably the fourth consecutive month when the telecom operator is offering the promotional data pack. The last such offer came in May, though there are references showing identical benefits in place for some Jio users in April and March as well. It is important to point out that Jio isn't providing the additional high-speed data to all its users. This means that you may not be a part of the list of users who're getting the free data pack.

The add-on data pack with additional 2GB high-speed daily data access is said to be available alongside the existing data allocation. This means that the users will not only get plan's data allocation but the extra 2GB high-speed data benefit as well.

Jio is offering the additional high-speed data benefit on a daily basis for a total of four days, reports OnlyTech. This is unlike some previous times when the operator offered identical data quota with a total validity of up to five days.

To reiterate, the add-on data pack isn't available to all users. You can, however, check its availability on your Jio connection by going to the My plans section from the MyJio app. You can alternatively check the availability of the additional data benefit by visiting the My Statement section from the Jio.com site.

Jio has been offering the free 2GB high-speed data benefit to random users for quite some time. It started the trend back in July 2018, recent references are from May and April as well.

Network issues reported by some users
Jio is offering plenty of high-speed data to its users through its traditional packs as well as benefits such as the free 2GB daily data offering. However, some users on social media are pointing out that despite having more than enough data allocation, they aren't able to use the given quota due to network issues. The operator seems to have poor connectivity in some places across the country that is impacting data speeds.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio data pack, Jio, Reliance Jio
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Rumoured to Launch Next Year at Around $830

Related Stories

Jio Brings Free 2GB High-Speed Data Back for Select Users: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  2. Snap's Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 Glasses to Launch in India on July 4
  3. Xiaomi Announces Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Will Launch Tomorrow
  4. Alia Bhatt, 4 Others in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Bollywood Ki Home Delivery’
  5. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition India Launch Set for July 2
  7. Realme 5i, Realme 6 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000
  8. Oppo F15 Gets a Blazing Blue Colour Option in India
  9. Realme Narzo 10 Gets New 'That Blue' Colour Option, First Sale on June 30
  10. Infinix Snokor May Be an Upcoming Smartphone Series by the Company
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0 Coming on July 7 With New Livik Map
  2. Jio Brings Free 2GB High-Speed Data Back for Select Users: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Rumoured to Launch Next Year at Around $830
  4. Amazon India Scraps Single-Use Plastic in Packaging Across Centres
  5. Oppo F15 Blazing Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Chingari App Hits 25 Lakh Downloads on Google Play, But What Is It?
  7. Infinix Snokor May Be an Upcoming Smartphone Series by the Company
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition to Launch in India on July 2, Pre-Bookings Scheduled for July 1
  9. Apple Will Launch 10.8-Inch iPad in 2020, 8.5-Inch iPad Mini in 2021: Analyst
  10. Gmail Users on Windows 10 Mail App Facing Multiple Issues, Several Users Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com