Jio is reportedly offering free 2GB high-speed daily data benefit with a validity of four days to select users once again. It is notably the fourth consecutive month when the telecom operator is offering the promotional data pack. The last such offer came in May, though there are references showing identical benefits in place for some Jio users in April and March as well. It is important to point out that Jio isn't providing the additional high-speed data to all its users. This means that you may not be a part of the list of users who're getting the free data pack.

The add-on data pack with additional 2GB high-speed daily data access is said to be available alongside the existing data allocation. This means that the users will not only get plan's data allocation but the extra 2GB high-speed data benefit as well.

Jio is offering the additional high-speed data benefit on a daily basis for a total of four days, reports OnlyTech. This is unlike some previous times when the operator offered identical data quota with a total validity of up to five days.

To reiterate, the add-on data pack isn't available to all users. You can, however, check its availability on your Jio connection by going to the My plans section from the MyJio app. You can alternatively check the availability of the additional data benefit by visiting the My Statement section from the Jio.com site.

Jio has been offering the free 2GB high-speed data benefit to random users for quite some time. It started the trend back in July 2018, recent references are from May and April as well.

Network issues reported by some users

Jio is offering plenty of high-speed data to its users through its traditional packs as well as benefits such as the free 2GB daily data offering. However, some users on social media are pointing out that despite having more than enough data allocation, they aren't able to use the given quota due to network issues. The operator seems to have poor connectivity in some places across the country that is impacting data speeds.

