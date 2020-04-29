Reliance Jio has started offering an additional 2GB daily high-speed data benefit for four days. The new offer, which is available as a Jio Data Pack, is gradually rolling out to select users across India. The additional data allocation is available until May 2 — depending upon the data of its arrival. Notably, this isn't the first time when the Mumbai-based telecom operator has provided additional data benefits to its customers. The company did roll out a similar offer in the past as well.

Multiple users on Twitter and other social media platforms have reported the arrival of the additional 2GB daily 4G data benefit on their Jio connection. The additional data is available for four days and is listed as the Jio Data Pack, as noticed by telecom-focussed blog Telecom Talk.

The 2GB daily high-speed data allocation is importantly provided in addition to the existing data quota. This means that if you'll get the additional data over and above the data available through your existing Jio prepaid plan.

For some users, the additional data is available until May 2, while it is there for April 30 or May 1 for other users. This depends upon when you received the new offer.

How to check the new addition

You can check the arrival of the 2GB daily high-speed data benefit on your Jio connection by going through the My Plans section of the MyJio app. The additional data is available under the Jio Data Pack title — alongside your current plan benefits. Furthermore, you can check its availability under the pack title.

Jio has provided the additional data benefit to select users. However, the exact criteria for availing the new offer is unclear. A query sent to the telecom operator didn't elicit a response at the time of publishing the story.

Similar benefits provided in the past as well

As mentioned, this isn't the first time when Jio has provided additional 2GB daily high-speed data benefits to its select users. The operator offered a similar benefit under a Jio Celebrations Pack back in July 2018. It also brought its extended version with five days of benefit in September 2018. Similarly, the offer was provided to some users in March this year as well.

