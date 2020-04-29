Technology News
loading

Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit Again, With 4 Days Validity

You can check the additional data benefit on your Jio connection by going through the My Plans section of the MyJio app.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 April 2020 17:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit Again, With 4 Days Validity

Jio offered similar 2GB daily high-speed additional data access to select users in the past as well

Highlights
  • Jio is gradually rolling out the data benefit to select users
  • The offer is applicable until May 2
  • Jio Data Pack lists the additional data benefit

Reliance Jio has started offering an additional 2GB daily high-speed data benefit for four days. The new offer, which is available as a Jio Data Pack, is gradually rolling out to select users across India. The additional data allocation is available until May 2 — depending upon the data of its arrival. Notably, this isn't the first time when the Mumbai-based telecom operator has provided additional data benefits to its customers. The company did roll out a similar offer in the past as well.

Multiple users on Twitter and other social media platforms have reported the arrival of the additional 2GB daily 4G data benefit on their Jio connection. The additional data is available for four days and is listed as the Jio Data Pack, as noticed by telecom-focussed blog Telecom Talk.

 

The 2GB daily high-speed data allocation is importantly provided in addition to the existing data quota. This means that if you'll get the additional data over and above the data available through your existing Jio prepaid plan.

For some users, the additional data is available until May 2, while it is there for April 30 or May 1 for other users. This depends upon when you received the new offer.

How to check the new addition

You can check the arrival of the 2GB daily high-speed data benefit on your Jio connection by going through the My Plans section of the MyJio app. The additional data is available under the Jio Data Pack title — alongside your current plan benefits. Furthermore, you can check its availability under the pack title.

Jio has provided the additional data benefit to select users. However, the exact criteria for availing the new offer is unclear. A query sent to the telecom operator didn't elicit a response at the time of publishing the story.

Similar benefits provided in the past as well
As mentioned, this isn't the first time when Jio has provided additional 2GB daily high-speed data benefits to its select users. The operator offered a similar benefit under a Jio Celebrations Pack back in July 2018. It also brought its extended version with five days of benefit in September 2018. Similarly, the offer was provided to some users in March this year as well.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio Data Pack
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Huawei Patent Tips a Foldable Phone With Periscope Camera Hardware, Inward Folding Design
Disney+ Hotstar May 2020 Releases: Star Wars, MasterChef Australia, Billions, and More
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?

Related Stories

Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit Again, With 4 Days Validity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Pay Later Launched in India, Aims to Provide Instant Credit
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Now Listed for Pre-Bookings in India
  3. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  4. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone With a Google Account
  5. Mi Note 10 Lite Set to Launch on April 30, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  7. Honor X10 Smartphone Reportedly Confirmed, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  9. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  10. Huami Amazfit X Fitness Band With Curved Display, 5ATM Rating Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone as Google Races to Replace Zoom as Live Video App of Choice
  2. Xiaomi’s Upcoming 5G Phones Certified, Tipped to be Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report
  3. Disney+ Hotstar May 2020 Releases: Star Wars, MasterChef Australia, Billions, and More
  4. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit Again, With 4 Days Validity
  5. Huawei Patent Tips a Foldable Phone With Periscope Camera Hardware, Inward Folding Design
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Gets a White Colour Variant: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Price and Camera Tipped, Shipping Expected to Begin in September
  8. US Senator Urges Criminal Probe of Amazon.com 'Predatory Data Practices'
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Gets Season 6 Update With Version 1.0.12, Brings Rust Map and New Modes
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Starts Receiving New Update With May 2020 Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com