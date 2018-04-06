Jio has launched a new prepaid pack targeted at cricket lovers, days before the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin. The new Jio 251 pack offers a total of 102GB data with validity of 51 days, and is for those who get their daily dose of live IPL. "Stream almost every live match throughout the duration of 51 days," Reliance Jio said in a statement announcing the launch of the new Rs. 251 pack. IPL 2018 will commence from March 7, Saturday and will end on May 27.

The Rs. 251 plan comes with 102GB of data on the Reliance Jio network, which means a per GB cost of less than Rs. 2.50, making it one of the more attractive options for heavy 4G data users. Note that while Jio is promoting the 251 pack for IPL 2018 viewers, it's not in any way tied to cricket or video streaming, and can be used for any purpose.

Jio Cricket Play Along live mobile game

In addition to the new Cricket Season Pack, Jio has also announced a new live mobile game that is seemingly accessible to all smartphone users in India. Available for 7 weeks and across 60 IPL 2018 matches, the game can be played in 11 languages. The game claims to offer real-time interaction during the cricket matches. Jio says that certain prizes will be up for grabs during the game.

Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live show

Apart from that, Jio also announced the launch of its new web show that will be hosted by personalities such as comedian Sunil Grover and anchor Samir Kochhar who will be joined by several comedians and popular cricketers, with live episodes airing every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; Virender Sehwag and Kapil Dev are expected to be part of the show. The show will premiere at 7:30pm on April 7 exclusively on the My Jio app. The show will offer "unseen off-the-field experience, a hearty dose of laughter, exclusive comments by Cricket experts, and celebrity guests."

Speaking at the launch, former Indian Cricketer, Kapil Dev said, "Cricket is an intense sport but that doesn't mean there can't be any fun on and off the pitch. The players are always playing pranks and cracking jokes in the changing rooms. With Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE, we are opening up the lighter side of cricket to the world. I am looking forward to the upcoming cricket and laughter season".