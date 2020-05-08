Jio today added a new “work-from-home” annual plan to its prepaid portfolio to deliver additional high-speed data benefits to users. The new offering, which is the Rs. 2,399 Jio prepaid recharge plan, brings 2GB daily high-speed data benefits along with unlimited voice calling benefits for 365 days. Alongside the Rs. 2,399 Jio prepaid plan, the Mumbai-based telecom operator has brought three new “work-from-home” add-on packs that are available at the denominations of Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251 with additional data benefits of up to 50GB.

Rs. 2,399 Jio prepaid recharge plan benefits

As per the latest development, the Rs. 2,399 Jio prepaid recharge plan brings 2GB daily high-speed data allocation as well as unlimited voice and SMS messages for 365 days. The new work-from-home plan sits alongside the existing Rs. 2,121 long-term prepaid plan that Jio launched in February. The Rs. 2,121 Jio prepaid plan offers 1.5GB high-speed data benefits per day — alongside unlimited voice and SMS messages for 336 days.

Rs. 151, Rs. 201, Rs. 251 add-on packs

In addition to the Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan, Jio has brought the Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251 work-from-home add-on packs The Rs. 151 pack brings 30GB additional high-speed data, while the Rs. 201 pack offers 40GB high-speed data and the Rs. 251 pack brings 50GB high-speed data. All these add-on packs are meant for adding high-speed data and are helpful for customers who exhaust their bundled data quota. Furthermore, the add-on packs don't have their native validity and will last the existing base plan's validity.

The telecom operator already has five add-on packs that are available as the 4G data vouchers. These packs are available at the denominations of Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 31, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101.

Add-on pack Data (GB) 11 0.8 21 1 31 2 51 6 101 12 151 30 201 40 251 50

Jio previously revised its add-on packs in March with non-Jio voice calling minutes. However, it is likely that the non-Jio voice calling minutes aren't available with the new packs.

The new prepaid offerings will be available for Jio users through the Jio.com site and MyJio app as well as other recharge channels starting tonight.

