Jio Offering New Rs. 222 Pack With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription to Select Users: Report

The new Rs. 222 Jio data pack includes 15GB of high-speed data that will be valid for the duration of subscriber’s base plan.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 June 2020 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: DesiDime forums

The Rs. 222 data voucher is reportedly a limited period offering

Highlights
  • This pack has been introduced for existing Jio annual plan subscribers
  • It comes with 15GB data that is valid till the base plan expires
  • Rs. 401 combo recharge also offers annual Disney+ Hotstar benefit

Jio is reportedly offering a new Rs. 222 data pack with complimentary annual VIP subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar service to select subscribers. This plan has been introduced primarily for existing annual subscribers that do not get the annual Disney+ Hotstar subscription benefit. Earlier this month, Jio started giving one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP to all prepaid users who recharge their account with Rs. 401 plan, Rs. 2,599 plan, and select 4G data vouchers. The Rs. 222 plan has been introduced as a respite for all existing annual consumers who already enjoy talktime, data, and SMS benefits, but do not have the newly introduced Disney+ Hotstar benefit.

This Rs. 222 Jio prepaid pack offers 15GB of high-speed data that is valid until the base plan expires. Apart from the data benefit, it also include free one year of Disney+ Hotsar VIP subscription as well. This pack is live for a few subscribers only as we aren't able to spot it in our existing annual subscription accounts. However, users have reported on the DesiDime forum that they are seeing this recharge pack. The new pack existence was first reported by PriceBaba.

For those who can see the pack can recharge with the amount to avail the extra data and Disney+ Hotstar benefit. Once recharged, the user will need to download the Disney+ Hotstar app and log in using the OTP from their existing Jio number to avail the benefit. Notably, the data pack is said to be a part of a limited period offer.

For those who are looking at a new recharge can choose new combos like Rs. 401 plan and Rs. 2,599 plan. Apart from the free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year, the Rs. 2,588 recharge plan comes with 2GB high-speed data per day, 10GB of additional high-speed data, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, Jio-to-landline unlimited calls, 1000 minutes for Jio-to-other mobile, and 100 SMS per day. Rs. 2,588 plan and it is valid for 365 days.

The Rs. 401 Jio recharge plan, on the other hand, comes with 3GB of high-speed data per day, 6GB of additional high-speed data, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, Jio-to-landline unlimited calls, 1000 minutes for Jio-to-other mobile, and 100 SMS per day. Jio apps subscription is also bundled and the recharge plan is valid for just 28 days.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Hotstar, Jio
Tasneem Akolawala
