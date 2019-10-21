Technology News
Jio Brings Rs. 222, Rs. 333, Rs. 444 'All-in-One' Plans With 2GB Data, 1,000 Offnet IUC Minutes

Reliance Jio claims the new plans offer one month of additional service with every Rs. 111 additional payment over the base plan.

Updated: 21 October 2019 15:31 IST
Reliance Jio has brought the new prepaid plans just days after announcing IUC charge

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio offers 2GB data through its new plans
  • These are claimed to be up to 50 percent cheaper than competition plans
  • Jio recently announced six paise per minute charge for offnet calls

Reliance Jio has launched its Rs. 222, Rs. 333, and Rs. 444 prepaid plans in India to offer 2GB data and unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling benefits. Called 'All-in-One', the new plans also include additional 1,000 of offnet IUC minutes that users can leverage to make voice calls to mobile networks other than Jio. The telco claims that the new plans are 20 to 50 percent cheaper than the existing plans from the competition. There is also up to three months of validity. The new Jio plans come just days after the operator started charging six paise per minute for offnet voice calls and announced a range of Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) top-up vouchers to compensate the customers.

Rs. 222 Reliance Jio prepaid plan offers 2GB of data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 minutes for non-Jio mobile calls. The operator has also brought the Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 prepaid plans that provide identical data and voice calling benefits for two and three months, respectively. Additionally, Jio is offering a Rs. 555 plan that comes with 84-day validity, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 3,000 minutes for non-Jio mobile calls.

Plan Price Validity Benefits
222 1 Month (28 Days) 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 1,000 non-Jio minutes
333 2 Months (56 Days) 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 1,000 non-Jio minutes
444 3 Months (84 Days) 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 1,000 non-Jio minutes
555 3 Months (84 Days) 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 3,000 non-Jio minutes

 

Reliance Jio claims that its new plans are 20 to 50 percent cheaper than the existing competition plans that start at Rs. 249. Further, the operator highlights that it offers one month of additional service through every Rs. 111 additional payment over the base plan.

Unlike the existing Rs. 448 Jio prepaid plan, the Rs. 444 plan offers additional 1,000 minutes of offnet calls that could separately be purchased at around Rs. 80, considering the recently launched IUC top-up vouchers. Further, it is touted to offer additional data at Rs. 1 per gigabyte through the new plans.

The new plans come as a follow-up of the recent IUC update through which the operator started charging six paise per minute for voice calls being made to non-Jio mobile networks.

Separately, Jio has removed the Rs. 19 and Rs. 52 prepaid plans. The Rs. 19 prepaid plan by the operator offered unlimited voice calling, 150MB data, and 20 SMS messages for one day. The Rs. 52 plan, on the other hand, provided unlimited voice calling, 1.05GB data, and 70 SMS messages for seven days.

Comments

Jio Brings Rs. 222, Rs. 333, Rs. 444 'All-in-One' Plans With 2GB Data, 1,000 Offnet IUC Minutes
