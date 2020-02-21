Technology News
  • Jio Launches Rs. 2,121 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB Daily High Speed Data for 336 Days

Jio Launches Rs. 2,121 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB Daily High-Speed Data for 336 Days

The latest Jio prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling benefits.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 February 2020 12:43 IST
Jio Launches Rs. 2,121 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB Daily High-Speed Data for 336 Days

Jio offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls through Rs. 2,121 prepaid recharge plan

Highlights
  • Jio has listed Rs. 2,121 prepaid recharge plan on its site
  • The new plan comes as a replacement to Rs. 2,020 plan
  • Jio brought Rs. 2,020 plan under a limited period offer

Reliance Jio has brought a new Rs. 2,121 prepaid recharge plan with 336 days validity. The new recharge plan comes with 1.5GB high-speed data access on a daily basis. It also includes unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling benefits. The Rs. 2,121 Jio prepaid recharge plan essentially offers a similar list of benefits that were provided through the Rs. 2,020 prepaid plan. That plan was provided with a validity of 365 days and debuted in December as a part of “2020 Happy New Year Offer”.

Rs. 2,121 Jio prepaid recharge plan details

The Rs. 2,121 Jio prepaid recharge plan brings 1.5GB high-speed data per day for 336 days. In addition to data benefits, the new prepaid plan provides unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, and 12,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. Furthermore, there is a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews.

The Jio site has listed the Rs. 2,121 prepaid recharge plan. The latest plan is also available through various third-party recharge channels, including Google Pay and Paytm.

Alongside the arrival of the Rs. 2,121 plan, Jio has pulled the Rs. 2,020 prepaid recharge plan that was launched under the 2020 Happy New Year offer in December, as noticed by Telecom Talk. The Rs. 2,020 prepaid recharge plan provided 1.5GB high-speed data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis for 365 days. It was notably offered the Rs. 2,020 prepaid recharge plan for a limited period.

Comments

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Rs 2121 Jio prepaid recharge plan, Jio
