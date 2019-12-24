Jio has announced a “2020 Happy New Year Offer” for its customers using Jio prepaid connection as well as a “2020 Jio Phone Happy New Year Offer” for customers planning to buy a new Jio Phone. Under the new offer for Jio prepaid customers, the telecom operator is offering unlimited voice calling along with bundled data and SMS messages benefits for 365 days at a charge of Rs. 2,020. The Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offers are valid for a limited period. Recently, Jio revised its tariffs by bringing new All-in-One prepaid plans. The Mumbai-based operator also earlier this month revised its Rs. 98 prepaid plan with 300 SMS message benefits for 28 days.

Available starting today, the 2020 Happy New Year Offer brings unlimited voice calls and 1.5GB high-speed data per day for 365 days at Rs. 2,020. Prepaid customers recharging under the new offer are also entitled to receive SMS messages and access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews, among others.

In addition to the promotional benefits provided to its general prepaid customers, Jio has brought a 2020 Jio Phone Happy New Year Offer for new Jio subscribers who want to buy a Jio Phone. The offer includes a Jio Phone worth Rs. 1,500 alongside unlimited voice calling benefits and 0.5GB daily high-speed data allocation for 365 days. The customers opting for 2020 Jio Phone Happy New Year Offer will also get SMS messages and access to Jio apps.

The 2020 Happy New Year Offer and 2020 Jio Phone Happy New Year Offer are available starting today. The offers are touted to be available for a limited period. Also, the unlimited voice calling benefits are limited for Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, whereas a fair usage policy (FUP) is applicable on calls made to non-Jio numbers.

In October, Jio announced that it had started charging six paise per minute to subscribers making voice calls to other mobile networks. The telco also launched its Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) top-up vouchers valued between Rs. 10 and Rs. 100 to provide non-Jio voice calling minutes along with additional data entitlement.

