Jio Launches Rs. 199 Plan for Postpaid With 25GB Data Per Month

, 10 May 2018
Highlights

  • Jio's new Rs. 199 postpaid plan will be available from Tuesday, May 15
  • Jio touting benefits like international calling, roaming without deposit
  • It offers 25GB of data month, and premium Jio Apps subscriptions

Jio on Thursday unveiled a new 'zero-touch' plan for its postpaid subscribers. The Rs. 199 Jio postpaid plan is said to offer "unlimited benefits", apart from international calling and international roaming benefits. The 'zero-touch' postpaid plan will be available to buy from Tuesday, May 15. It offers 25GB of data a month, free voice calls, unlimited SMS messages, premium subscriptions to Jio Apps, as well as access to ISD calls without requiring a security deposit. International roaming can also be activated with a single-click, Jio said in a statement, adding that there is no security deposit required for this service either.

Announcing the plan in a statement, Jio said "Jio Postpaid brings a differentiated connected living experience to postpaid users and will once again challenge the industry status quo by offering the lowest tariffs in India and abroad to the postpaid users, who end up paying disproportionately higher as compared to the prepaid segment."

Jio added that all postpaid services such as voice, mobile data, SMS, and international calling will be pre-activated on its new Rs. 199 pack. International calling starts at Rs. 0.50 per minute to USA and Canada, and go up to Rs. 2 per minute to Bangladesh, China, France, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, and United Kingdom; Rs. 3 per minute to Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Turkey; Rs. 4 per minute to Australia, Bahrain, Pakistan, and Thailand; Rs. 5 per minute to Germany, Ireland, Japan, Kuwait, Russia, and Vietnam, and finally, Rs. 6 per minute to Israel, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, UAE, and Uzbekistan.

At Rs. 575, Jio users will get unlimited local calls in international destinations as well as to India, unlimited SMSes, and 250MB high-speed data (speed drops to 64kbps after high-speed quota is exhausted) with validity of 1 day. Similarly, the same benefits can be availed for 7 days at Rs. 2,875. At Rs. 5,751, however, the data allocation is increased to 5GB and validity is 30 days.

Price Validity High-Speed Data Allocation
Rs. 575 250MB 1 day
Rs. 2,198 250MB 7 days
Rs. 5,751 5GB 30 days

 

International roaming will be available in two tariffs depending on the country the subscriber is visiting. One tariff offers voice calls at Rs. 2 per minute, mobile data at Rs. 2 per MB, and SMS messages at Rs. 2 per message. The other tariff offers voice calls at Rs. 10 per minute, mobile data at Rs. 10 per MB, and SMS messages at Rs. 10 per message. The same international calling and roaming tariffs are available for prepaid customers as well.

Reliance Jio, Telecom, Postpaid, Jio Postpaid
