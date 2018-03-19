Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone Rs. 21 Recharge Gives Unlimited Data With 60-Minute Validity to Take on Jio Rs. 19 Pack

19 March 2018
Vodafone Rs. 21 Recharge Gives Unlimited Data With 60-Minute Validity to Take on Jio Rs. 19 Pack

Vodafone Rs. 21 pack will give unlimited data to users, unlike the 150MB data cap of the Jio Rs. 19 pack

  • The pack does not offer any call or SMS benefits
  • Validity of the pack is one day
  • It takes on Jio's Rs. 19 pack that provides 150MB data

To counter Jio's strong run in the Indian telecom scene, Vodafone has announced a new prepaid pack that offers truly unlimited 3G/ 4G data access for a time period of one hour and a validity of one day. Priced at Rs. 21, this pack directly takes on Jio's Rs. 19 prepaid pack that offers 150MB of 4G data, albeit with a longer duration of one day. Unlike Vodafone's offering, Jio's Rs. 19 pack comes with unlimited voice calls, 20 SMS messages, and free subscription to Jio apps.

So, while there are a ton of differences between the two similarly-priced prepaid offerings, the choice is clear. If the user wants high volume of data for a short period of time, Vodafone's Rs. 21 pack is the way to go. On the other hand, Jio's Rs. 19 pack is for users who wish to use voice and message services as well for the entire day. In terms of comparitive options with one-day validity, Airtel offers 1GB 3G/ 4G data access with the Rs. 49 prepaid pack.

vodafone 21 prepaid pack inline Vodafone 21 Prepaid Pack

Vodafone recently introduced its new Rs. 299 prepaid pack that offers 1GB 2G data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calls (local + STD + roaming) with a validity of 56 days. The pack, however, is applicable only in the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circle, where Vodafone's 4G coverage is currently not available.

Separately, Vodafone also tied up with brands like Samsung, Itel, and Tecno to offer a cashback of up to Rs. 2,200 on purchase of select smartphones in their respective lineups. The telco has offered free three-month subscription to Vodafone Play for buyers of select Tecno smartphones.

