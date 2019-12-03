Jio is all set to introduce new tariff plans starting December 6, and ahead of that, the company is aggressively notifying its customers to queue prepaid plans for the future, before the prices go up. To help it make more easy, Jio has introduced a new Rs. 444 x 4 all-in-one plan, or the Rs. 1,776 prepaid plan that offers a total validity of 336 days, and all of the benefits of the existing Rs. 444 plan. The Rs. 1,776 prepaid plan is nothing but four times the recharge of the Rs. 444 plan in one go, offering the same benefits for a longer duration.

The Reliance Jio Rs. 444 x 4 all-in-one plan offers the ability to recharge in advance for a whole year. By paying Rs. 1,776 in one go, you get to do a Rs. 444 prepaid plan recharge four times over, resulting in an extended validity of 336 days (84 x 4). The benefits remain the same, which means he subscribers will get unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 4,000 total minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls, 2GB data FUP per day , 100 SMS messages per day, complimentary access to Jio apps. These benefits are offered for four cycles of 84 days i.e. 336 days without any interruption.

This benefit has been introduced just ahead of the tariff rates hike, for subscribers to make the most of while the rates are still the same. Reliance Jio has confirmed that the new All-in-One prepaid plans will be priced up to 40 percent higher, but they'll deliver up to 300 percent more benefits. Before the tariff hike, users are recommended to recharge via the MyJio app or the Jio.com website. The company notes that the benefits of this new recharge will only get activated once the current plan expires.

