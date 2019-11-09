Technology News
Jio Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan Now Includes 300 Jio to Non-Jio Minutes, Reduced Validity of 24 Days

Jio plan of Rs. 149 still offers 1.5GB daily data and other benefits.

By | Updated: 9 November 2019 17:56 IST
Jio Rs. 149 prepaid plan offers 100 SMS messages per day

Highlights
  • Rs. 149 Jio plan is now an all-in-one (AiO) plan
  • Other AiO plans are priced at Rs. 222, Rs. 333, Rs. 444, and Rs. 555
  • Jio still offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls with Rs. 149 plan

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has revised its Rs. 149 prepaid plan to include non-Jio calling minutes. The Rs. 149 prepaid plan's validity has reduced to 24 days from 28 days earlier, in order to make way for Jio to non-Jio FUP of 300 minutes. Other benefits of the prepaid plan still remain the same. Jio has also moved the Rs. 149 prepaid plan to its All-in-One section where it offers its subscriber wholesome benefits after the free non-Jio voice calling benefit was revoked.

The revised Rs. 149 Reliance Jio prepaid plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 300 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1.5GB data per day, and 24 days validity. The telco also offers complimentary subscription of Jio apps. The plan is listed on the company website.

Reliance Jio had recently introduced a charge of 6 paise/ minute on all mobile voice calls to other operators. Jio, however notes that this recovery of IUC will continue only until the IUC charge is made zero by TRAI. This revision to the Rs. 149 prepaid plan was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

Other new Jio all-in-one plans are available in four distinct values, specifically Rs. 222, Rs. 333, Rs. 444, and Rs. 555. The Rs. 222 Jio All-in-One plan brings 1,000 non-Jio minutes in addition to 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The top-most Rs. 555 Jio plan comes with 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calling alongside 2GB data benefits, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days.

Comments

