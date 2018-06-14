Taking on the Jio Double Dhamaka offer, BSNL has brought a new promotional data pack that provides 4GB of daily data benefits for as long as 28 days at Rs. 149. The new BSNL recharge, called FIFA World Cup Special Data STV 149, is reportedly valid throughout entire FIFA World Cup season - starting from June 14 to July 15. It is designed to counter the Rs. 149 pack by Jio that offers 3GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The new BSNL offering is also competing against the Rs. 149 pack offered by Airtel that offers 2GB data per day after a recent revision with an identical validity of 28 days and similar additional voice and SMS benefits.

The BSNL Rs. 149 pack will go live starting Wednesday, June 14 across all the telecom circles where the state-owned telco has its operations, reports TelecomTalk. While the 4GB per day data limit is significantly higher than what Reliance Jio and Airtel presently offer to their prepaid subscribers, the new pack doesn't include any voice calling or SMS messages benefits. Moreover, it appears that with the new pack, the telco aims to reach the youth in the country that is majorly set to watch the forthcoming tournament on their mobile devices.

The Rs. 149 pack is said to be available for purchase through the BSNL official site as well as across all major recharge outlets. It will be exclusive to BSNL prepaid subscribers.

Last week, BSNL upgraded its FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) service by launching Fibro Combo ULD 777 and Fibro Combo ULD 1277 plans. The Fibro Combo ULD 777 offers a data FUP of 500GB at a speed of up to 50Mbps and with 30-day validity at Rs. 777. In contrast, the Fibro Combo ULD 1277 provides 750GB of data FUP at a speed of up to 100Mbps for the same 30-day validity at Rs. 1,277.