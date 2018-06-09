Airtel is said to have refreshed its Rs. 149 prepaid pack to now offer double the data than its previous revision, in an attempt to take on Jio wreaking havoc in the Indian telecom industry. The Rs. 149 Airtel recharge now gives subscribers a daily limit of 2GB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of 28 days. This takes the total amount of data offered to 56GB of data at a per GB cost of Rs. 2.68. Airtel also offers unlimited voice calling (local, STD, and roaming) and 100 SMS messages per day.

A report by Telecom Talk suggests that the Airtel pack is currently not available for all users in the telecom circles that the operator provides services in.

To recall, the Rs. 149 prepaid pack was last refreshed in May 2018 to offer 1GB of daily 3G/ 4G data access. All other benefits and durations continue to remain same. The pack is now more cost effective than Jio's, which wasn't the case a couple of months back.

In comparison, Jio's Rs. 149 pack offers slightly lesser benefits with a daily FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1.5GB 4G data and the same validity of 28 days. This takes the total data benefit to 42GB. Additionally, this pack also offers truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. A complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps is also bundled with this prepaid pack.

Earlier this week, Airtel had revised yet another prepaid pack - the one priced at Rs. 399. This pack now offers 2.4GB (compared to 1.4GB previously) 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited voice calling, and SMS benefits with a validity of 84 days. This pack, once again, betters similar offerings from Jio. Jio's Rs. 399 pack offers 1.5GB 4G data per day with the same validity of 84 days.