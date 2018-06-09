Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Rs. 149 Recharge Refreshed Again, Now Offers 2GB Data per Day

 
, 09 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Rs. 149 Recharge Refreshed Again, Now Offers 2GB Data per Day

Highlights

  • The pack previously offered 1GB data per day
  • Jio's comparable pack offers 1.5GB data access per day
  • The Airtel pack is not available for all users yet

Airtel is said to have refreshed its Rs. 149 prepaid pack to now offer double the data than its previous revision, in an attempt to take on Jio wreaking havoc in the Indian telecom industry. The Rs. 149 Airtel recharge now gives subscribers a daily limit of 2GB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of 28 days. This takes the total amount of data offered to 56GB of data at a per GB cost of Rs. 2.68. Airtel also offers unlimited voice calling (local, STD, and roaming) and 100 SMS messages per day.

A report by Telecom Talk suggests that the Airtel pack is currently not available for all users in the telecom circles that the operator provides services in.

To recall, the Rs. 149 prepaid pack was last refreshed in May 2018 to offer 1GB of daily 3G/ 4G data access. All other benefits and durations continue to remain same. The pack is now more cost effective than Jio's, which wasn't the case a couple of months back.

In comparison, Jio's Rs. 149 pack offers slightly lesser benefits with a daily FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1.5GB 4G data and the same validity of 28 days. This takes the total data benefit to 42GB. Additionally, this pack also offers truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. A complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps is also bundled with this prepaid pack.

Earlier this week, Airtel had revised yet another prepaid pack - the one priced at Rs. 399. This pack now offers 2.4GB (compared to 1.4GB previously) 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited voice calling, and SMS benefits with a validity of 84 days. This pack, once again, betters similar offerings from Jio. Jio's Rs. 399 pack offers 1.5GB 4G data per day with the same validity of 84 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Airtel, Best Prepaid Packs
Unravel 2 Not Coming to Nintendo Switch, May Have Co-Op Mode Hints ESRB Rating
Moto G6
Airtel Rs. 149 Recharge Refreshed Again, Now Offers 2GB Data per Day
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Turbo Chargers
TRENDING
  1. Motorola One Power With Android One Gets Its Specifications Leaked
  2. Redmi 6 Lag-Free Performance in Long Term Usage Claimed in New Teaser
  3. WhatsApp for Android Now Labels Forwarded Messages
  4. BSNL Offers 500GB Data, 50Mbps Speed With New Rs. 777 FTTH Plan
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 With AI Selfie Camera Launched, Price Starts at Rs. 9,999
  6. Amazon Echo, Echo Dot Get Price Cuts in India
  7. BSNL Monthly Broadband 20Mbps Plans Launched at Rs. 99
  8. Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth Headphones Review
  9. Samsung Unveils 'Affordable' Galaxy J3 (2018), Galaxy J7 (2018) Phones
  10. Tesla Faces Lawsuit Over Elon Musk's Pay Package, Board Overhaul
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.