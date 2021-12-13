Reliance Jio has silently revised its Rs. 119 prepaid recharge plan with 300 SMS message benefits for 14 days. The Jio plan also includes 1.5GB high-speed data on a daily basis and unlimited voice calls throughout its validity. With the latest update in place, Jio has made the Rs. 119 prepaid recharge plan as the most affordable offering in the portfolio of its unlimited plans, with benefits ranging from voice calls and high-speed data access to SMS messages.

As initially reported by TelecomTalk, the Rs. 119 Jio prepaid plan is now available with 300 SMS messages alongside 1.5GB high-speed daily data, and unlimited voice calls.

The prepaid plan is essentially the revision of the earlier Rs. 98 plan that used to offer 300 SMS messages along with other benefits for 28 days. It was, though, discontinued in May last year and was reintroduced earlier this year with offerings including 1.5GB daily high-speed data access and unlimited voice calls for 14 days. The reintroduction removed the 300 SMS message benefits.

Although Jio has not yet provided any official confirmation, the details available on the Web archive suggest that the Rs. 119 prepaid recharge plan was introduced as a hiked version of the Rs. 98 plan just earlier this month. The revision may have taken place alongside the operator's recent tariff hike that came into effect on December 1.

The Rs. 119 prepaid plan by Jio also includes access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Unlike Jio, Airtel and Vi are yet to revise their affordable unlimited prepaid recharge plans with SMS message benefits.

Recently, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telcos in the country to allow users to send a message for porting their connection irrespective of the plans they have. That move would help users to switch to a new network, without recharging their accounts with an SMS message pack or a plan consisting of some SMS message allocation.

