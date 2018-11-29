NDTV Gadgets360.com

ISRO Says GSAT-11, India's Heaviest Communication Satellite, to Be Launched on December 5

, 29 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ISRO Says GSAT-11, India's Heaviest Communication Satellite, to Be Launched on December 5

Photo Credit: ISRO

GSAT-11 in a clean room

India's heaviest communication satellite with high throughput GSAT-11 will be put into orbit by Ariane-5 rocket of Arianespace from French Guiana on December 5, 2018, the Indian space agency said.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the GSAT-11 weighing 5,854 kg is the heaviest satellite built by it.

The satellite is scheduled for launch on board Ariane-5 launch vehicle from French Guiana.

The satellite will be initially placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and will subsequently be raised to geostationary orbit by firing the satellite's on-board motor.

According to ISRO, GSAT-11 is the forerunner in a series of advanced communications satellites with multi-spot beam antenna coverage over Indian mainland and islands.

The satellite with a mission life of 15 years will have 32 user beams (Ku band) and eight hub beams (Ka band) and the throughput data rate of 16 Gbps.

GSAT-11 will play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country. It will also provide a platform to demonstrate new generation applications.

The Indian space agency said the GSAT-11 will be used to meet the increased data demands with high data rates over regions using spot beams.

The satellite will support BharatNet connecting gram panchayat for e-governance and digital platforms; VSAT terminals and for enterprise network and consumer broadband applications.

In April 2018, ISRO had recalled GSAT-11 from Arianespace's rocket port in French Guiana for further tests, to be on the safe side.

"We are bringing back the GSAT-11 satellite to carry out some tests to be doubly sure of its performance orbiting in the space. There is nothing more to it," K Sivan, Chairman ISRO had told IANS then.

The GSAT-11 was planned to be launched mid-May. The satellite had reached Arianespace's rocket port in March 2018.

The ISRO's move to call back GSAT-11 for further tests and be doubly sure of its performance may be due to the loss of the recently launched GSAT-6A satellite, soon after it was put into orbit on March 29.

ISRO suspected the failure of the power system in the satellite for the loss of communication link.

"The satellites are powered by solar panels that charge the onboard batteries. The batteries are fully charged when the satellite is loaded on to the rocket.

"Even if there is a problem with the solar panel, then the battery power should have kicked in. Here the entire power system of the satellite seems to have failed," one space expert told had IANS earlier.

According to experts, the power system could have failed due to some short circuiting or arcing resulting in what is known in the space terminology 'loss of lock' or loss of contact with the ground station.

Satellites in space are locked to ground stations for tracking and other purposes.

On March 29, Indian rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) slung GSAT-6A in its intended orbit. From there the satellite was to be taken up further to its orbital slot by firing its onboard motors.

The first orbit raising operation was successfully carried out by firing the onboard motors for around 36 minutes on March 30 morning.

The second orbit raising operation of GSAT-6A satellite was also successful as its motors was fired for about 53 minutes on March 31.

After that, the communication link got snapped.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GSAT-11, ISRO
Amazon Probe Opened by German Antitrust Watchdog
US Indicts Iranian Hackers Responsible for Deploying 'SamSam' Ransomware
Pricee
ISRO Says GSAT-11, India's Heaviest Communication Satellite, to Be Launched on December 5
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Air Purifiers
TRENDING
  1. Honor 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 632 SoC Launched in India
  2. HDFC Bank Next-Gen Banking App Is Down Since Launch and No One Knows Why
  3. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  4. Dell.com Resets All Customer Passwords After Cyber-Attack
  5. Nokia 8.1 Alleged Promotional Posters Leaked Ahead of December 5 Launch
  6. UC Browser Updated With Ability to Add Short Videos as WhatsApp Status
  7. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched in India
  8. Airtel Offers Discount Coupons Worth Up to Rs. 1,500 for Postpaid Referrals
  9. Realme U1 Review
  10. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.