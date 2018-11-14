NDTV Gadgets360.com

ISRO Says Countdown in Progress for GSAT-29 Satellite Launch on Wednesday

, 14 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ISRO Says Countdown in Progress for GSAT-29 Satellite Launch on Wednesday

ISRO to launch GSAT-29 Communications Satellite today

Highlights

  • GSLV-Mk III is expected to blast off at 5.08pm IST
  • The countdown for the rocket launch began at 2.50pm IST on Tuesday
  • GSLV-Mk III will put GSAT-29 into Geo Transfer Orbit

The countdown for the Wednesday evening launch of India's heaviest rocket GSLV-Mk III carrying communication satellite GSAT-29 is in progress at the rocket port in Sriharikota, the Indian space agency said.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-Mk III) standing 43.4-metre tall and weighing 640 ton is expected to blast off at 5.08pm IST on Wednesday.

The countdown for the rocket launch began at 2.50pm IST on Tuesday.

The rocket carrying the 3,423 kg GSAT-29 will sling it into Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO) just over 16 minutes into its flight.

Then the satellite will be lifted to the final Geo Stationary Orbit (GSO) at a height of 36,000 km from the earth.

With a design life of 10 years, the GSAT-29 satellite carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users including those in remote areas.

In addition, several new technologies such as Q/V-band payload, data transmission through optical communication link will be demonstrated. This will help in realising future advanced satellites, ISRO said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, GSLV MK III, GSLV MK-III Launch, GSAT 29, ISRO Launch
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Now on Sale in India, New Alexa Voice Remote Also Available
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Ice Blue Colour Variants Launched: Price, Availability
Pricee
ISRO Says Countdown in Progress for GSAT-29 Satellite Launch on Wednesday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: Expected Specifications
  2. OnePlus 5, 5T Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.7 Update With Bluetooth Fix
  3. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  4. Vivo Y95 With 4,030mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Vivo Z1 Lite With Snapdragon 626 SoC, Dual Camera Setup Launched
  6. Fallout 76 Can Now Be Played on PS4, Xbox One, and PC
  7. Flipkart’s Binny Bansal Said to Have Resigned After Sexual Assault Allegations
  8. Samsung Galaxy A9 With 4 Rear Cameras Said to Launch in India This Month
  9. Best Phones Under Rs. 15,000 in India Right Now
  10. WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Get a Sticker Search Feature
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.