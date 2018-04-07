Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio to Deploy Massive MIMO Pre-5G Networks at IPL 2018 Stadiums in Delhi, Mumbai

 
, 07 April 2018
Jio to Deploy Massive MIMO Pre-5G Networks at IPL 2018 Stadiums in Delhi, Mumbai

Highlights

  • The technology is claimed to offer high speed data access
  • Wankhede Stadium and Feroz Shah Kotla will get the technology
  • Airtel has also deployed Massive MIMO in Mumbai

Reliance Jio this week announced that the telecom giant would be deploying pre-5G/ 4G advanced Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium and Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to offer high speed Internet access to users during the entirety of the latest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2018 will be held from April 7-May 27. According to Jio's press note, both stadiums will get connected with an array of massive MIMO, 4G eNodeBs, and several Wi-Fi cells to create a wide-ranging network.

As per Jio's claim, massive MIMO offers five times the capacity of a 30MHz wide band spectrum in high density areas, a la cricket stadiums during IPL.

"Jio being the fastest growing network in the world has to offer a seamless experience to our customers and this advanced pre-5G will enable high capacity network with enhanced digital experience at the IPL match venues," says Reliance Jio in a statement.

Accordingly, rival Airtel also announced on Friday that it would be deploying similar 'Massive MIMO' pre-5G technology starting with the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. This is where the inaugural match of IPL 2018 will commence on April 7. Further, Airtel also stated that the technology would soon be deployed at several other IPL match venues in Jaipur, Bengaluru, Mohali, Indore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Separately, Jio had recently launched its latest Rs. 251 prepaid pack that has been targeted towards fans of the IPL 2018. The pack offers a total of 102 GB 4G data (2GB per day) with a validity of 51 days, which is the duration of this year's Indian Premier League. Do note that the unused data will expire at midnight every day. It also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day.

Comments

Further reading: MIMO, Massive MIMO, 5G, 4G, IPL 2018, IPL, Telecom, Internet, India
