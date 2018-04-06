Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

IPL 2018: Airtel to Deploy 'Massive MIMO Pre-5G' Networks Across Venues

 
06 April 2018
IPL 2018: Airtel to Deploy 'Massive MIMO Pre-5G' Networks Across Venues

Bharti Airtel on Friday said it will deploy the advanced Massive MIMO Pre-5G technology across Indian Premier League (IPL) 201 match venues starting with the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where the first match will be played on April 7.

The telecom service provider said it will deploy the service in IPL match venues in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Indore, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Chennai.

"As part of our endeavour to offer a seamless high-speed 4G experience to our customers, we are deploying this advanced Pre-5G solution to enable a high speed and high capacity in-stadia network experience at IPL match venues," said Shyam Mardikar, Chief Technology Officer - Mobile, Bharti Airtel.

"The first venue to go live with Airtel's Massive MIMO deployment will be the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai...," Airtel said in a statement.

According to the company, the Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) technology expands network capacity by five to seven times on the same spectrum, which will enable customers to enjoy seamless and superfast data speeds despite the very large number of users in and around the stadia.

"We believe this will enhance the digital experience for our customers and enable them to share, post and stream content seamlessly even in locations with massive crowds," he added.

Telecom, Internet, India, Airtel, IPL, 5G
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
