Bharti Airtel has suspended voice, SMS, and data connectivity in certain parts of Delhi in the midst of ongoing protests over the amended Citizenship Act. Multiple users have reported the suspension on social media since Thursday morning. While responding to the users complaining on Twitter, the support account of Airtel confirmed that it had suspended its services in certain areas of the capital city as a result of a government order. Some Vodafone Idea users have also reported an Internet shutdown in some parts of Delhi NCR, and the telecom operator has also confirmed the move.

While Airtel hasn't yet revealed the list of areas where it has imposed the suspension, users on Twitter have reported that the services are inaccessible in localities such as Seelampur, ITO, and India Gate.

Hi! We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We're sorry about the inconvenience. Thank you, Manisha https://t.co/2G23qpsqlP — Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) December 19, 2019

In addition to Airtel users, some Vodafone Idea users have also reported issues with its network in the capital. A series of Vodafone Idea tweets also confirms the shutdown, but the areas affected aren't detailed.

Hi! We would like to inform you that there is a planned outage scheduled as per government directive. This will rectified as soon we receive the next directive from the authority” We appreciate your patience and cooperation for the same - Priya — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) December 19, 2019

Hi! As per the directive received from the Government, Services are stopped at few locations (Jamia, Saheen bagh, Bawana, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mandi House and part of Walled city). As a result of this you will not be able to use services till 1pm at these locations - Tina — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) December 19, 2019

According to a report by MediaNama, Vodafone Idea has confirmed that an Internet shutdown has been placed in certain parts of the Delhi NCR region. We've reached out to Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Jio to get clarity on the matter and will update this space when we hear back.

PTI reports that Reliance Jio services were also part of the shut down, which was ordered by the police. As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana. "In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019," said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi, as quoted by PTI.