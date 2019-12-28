Technology News
loading

Internet Shutdowns Costing Telecom Operators Crores in Lost Revenue

On Friday, mobile Internet was ordered shut in at least 18 districts in Uttar Pradesh, a telecom industry source told Reuters.

By | Updated: 28 December 2019 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Internet Shutdowns Costing Telecom Operators Crores in Lost Revenue

Indians consume an average 9.8 gigabyte of data per month on their smartphones, according to Ericsson

Highlights
  • Internet suspensions have been criticised by Internet freedom activists
  • India is the biggest market by users for Facebook and WhatsApp
  • Revenue losses will pile on to the woes of India's telecoms sector

Mobile operators are losing around Rs. 2.45 crores ($350,000) in revenue every hour they are forced to suspend Internet services on government orders to control protests against a new citizenship law, a top lobby group said on Friday. Countrywide protests have raged for three weeks after parliament passed legislation which gives minorities from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh a path to citizenship but excludes Muslims. That, coupled with a plan for a national register of citizens, are seen by critics as anti-Muslim moves by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To quell protests, government has deployed thousands of police as well intermittently ordered mobile data shutdowns at a time people have used social media such as Instagram and TikTok to wage a parallel battle online. Such Internet suspensions have been criticised by Internet freedom activists.

On Friday, mobile Internet was ordered shut in at least 18 districts in Uttar Pradesh, a telecoms industry source told Reuters.

A Reuters witness received a text message from an Internet service provider announcing that home broadband services on the outskirts of capital New Delhi will be unavailable for 24 hours, till the morning of December 28.

Indians consume an average 9.8 gigabyte of data per month on their smartphones, the highest in the world, according to Swedish telecoms gearmaker Ericsson. The country is the biggest market by users for social media firm Facebook and its messenger WhatsApp.

Internet shutdowns should not be first course of action, said the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which counts mobile carriers Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries' Jio Infocomm as its members.

"We've highlighted the cost of these shutdowns," COAI director general Rajan Mathews told Reuters. "According to our computation at the end of 2019, with the increase in online activities we believe the cost (of Internet shutdowns) is close to 24.5 million rupees for an hour of Internet shutdown."

The revenue losses will pile on to the woes of India's telecoms sector, bruised by a price war and saddled with a combined $13 billion (roughly Rs. 92,855 crores) in overdue payments following a Supreme Court ruling in October.

Bharti, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio did not respond to emails seeking comment.

The bans follows an unprecedented shutdown of Internet and text messaging services in parts of Delhi last week, widening a communications clampdown in restive areas stretching from disputed Kashmir to the northeast.

Internet services in Indian Kashmir were suspended for over 140 days since New Delhi relegated its status to a federal administered territory from a state, making it the longest such shutdown in a democracy, according to digital rights group Access Now.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

India Leads the World in Internet Shutdowns

Mobile Internet Services Restored in Kargil After 145 Days; No Such Relief for Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Indian telecom, mobile Internet services, Internet shutdowns
Spotify to Suspend Political Advertising in 2020
The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming Fall 2020 on Disney+

Related Stories

Internet Shutdowns Costing Telecom Operators Crores in Lost Revenue
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  2. Realme X50 5G Teased to Include a Side Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Airtel Reduces Rs. 558 Prepaid Recharge Plan Validity, Now Lasts 56 Days
  4. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
  5. IIT Delhi Files 150 Patents in 2019, Highest Ever in a Year
  6. Ghost Stories, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dracula, and More on Netflix in January 2020
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Donald Trump Officially Launches New US Space Force
  10. Vivo V17 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming Fall 2020 on Disney+
  2. Internet Shutdowns Costing Telecom Operators Crores in Lost Revenue
  3. Spotify to Suspend Political Advertising in 2020
  4. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
  5. UK Competition Regulator to Dig Deeper Into Amazon-Deliveroo Deal
  6. YouTube Introduces New Tools to Help Creators Deal With Copyright Claims
  7. Wikimedia Foundation Expresses Worry Over India's Proposed Intermediary Rules
  8. Dish TV Launches New SD, HD Combo Packages for Bengali Subscribers
  9. Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured to Launch on February 11
  10. Realme X50 5G to Feature Side Fingerprint Sensor, Offer Two Day Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.