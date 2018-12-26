NDTV Gadgets360.com

Indian Networking Market Grew 67 Percent in Q3 2018, Cisco in Lead: IDC

, 26 December 2018
Indian Networking Market Grew 67 Percent in Q3 2018, Cisco in Lead: IDC

Highlights

  • Government, enterprise digitalisation is expected to drive future growth
  • Mobile workforce, access to enterprise networks key investment drivers
  • Security, cloud-based application workload will also play major role

Cisco continues to lead the India networking market which witnessed 67.1 percent year-over-year growth in the third quarter of this year, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Wednesday.

Government and enterprise digitalisation initiatives are expected to drive future growth in the India networking market which includes Ethernet switch, routers and wireless local area network (WLAN) segments, according to IDC.

"Mobile workforce, anytime anywhere access to enterprise networks, security across multiple channels and shift towards cloud-based application workload are key drivers for investment in network infrastructure," Dileep Nadimpalli, Research Manager, Storage, IDC India said in a statement.

In the third quarter of 2018, the Ethernet switch market in India stood at $160.3 million (roughly Rs. 1,100 crores) with an year-over-year (YoY) growth of 34.4 percent, according to IDC's latest "Asia/Pacific Quarterly Ethernet Switch Tracker".

Cisco continues to dominate the Ethernet switch market with a 65.7 percent share in Q3 2018, followed by HPE and Huawei, the report said.

The India router market in Q3 2018 stood at $214.9 million with an YoY growth of 140.4 percent, IDC said. 

Cisco accounted to three-fourth of the router market in Q3 2018. Nokia and Huawei witnessed high double-digit YoY growth on the back of a few big-ticket wins in the telecom space, according to IDC's latest "Asia/Pacific Quarterly Router Tracker" report. 

The WLAN market in India stood at $54 million in Q3 2018 with a healthy YoY growth of 12 percent. 

Cisco retained the top spot in the WLAN market with a 24.8 percent market share in Q3 2018, followed by TP-Link and HPE, IDC said. 

"Software defined networking solutions are expected to gain prominence as the enterprise infrastructure evolves from siloed, human-dependent systems to self-servicing, fully automated and seamless integrated systems," said Ranganath Sadasiva, Director-Enterprise, IDC India.

Comments

Oppo R17
