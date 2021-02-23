Technology News
loading

India Mobile Internet Speeds Dropped Further in January: Ookla

Average mobile download speed in India dipped over 3.8 percent to 12.41Mbps from 12.91Mbps in December, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 February 2021 16:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
India Mobile Internet Speeds Dropped Further in January: Ookla

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Charlotte May

India’s rank on the Ookla index dropped to 131 in January from 129 for its slower mobile Internet speeds

Highlights
  • Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index shows decline in India’s ranking
  • The UAE came first in the mobile download speeds segment
  • India, however, saw a marginal growth in broadband speeds

Mobile Internet speeds in India have continued to drop on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index in January. The data shared by the analytics firm revealed that the country dropped to the 131st position globally from 129th in December for its slower mobile Internet speeds. However, fixed mobile broadband speeds in India saw a marginal growth that helped retain the 65th position on the global index. Unlike India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Korea saw a growth in their mobile Internet speeds that brought them to the first and second position.

Mobile Internet speeds in January

The data available on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index for the month of January 2021 shows that average mobile download speed in India dipped over 3.8 percent to 12.41Mbps from 12.91Mbps in December. Alongside download speed, average upload speed in the country also dropped over 4.2 percent to 4.76Mbps. The country had 4.97Mbps of average upload speed in December, as per the previous data released by Ookla. However, latency rate in the country remains constant to 51 milliseconds in the last two months.

mobile data download upload speeds india january 2021 ookla speedtest global index Mobile data

India's average mobile download speed dropped from 12.91Mbps to 12.41Mbps in January
Photo Credit: Ookla

 

Globally, the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla shows that the UAE and South Korea surpassed Qatar to reach the first and second positions with an average mobile download speed of 183.03Mbps and 171.26Mbps in January, respectively. Both the UAE and South Korea also made improvements over their December results as Ookla showed them with 177.52Mbps and 169.03Mbps speeds, respectively, at that time.

Qatar, however, moved to third with an average mobile download speed of 170.65Mbps in January. It had 178.01Mbps of download speed in December.

China ranked fourth on the global index, with an average mobile download speed of 149.68Mbps in January, according to Ookla. The country had 155.89Mbps speed in December. It was followed by Saudi Arabia that came fifth, with an average mobile download speed of 115.84Mbps, as per the data provided in the index.

Global average download speed on mobile devices declined almost one percent to 46.74Mbps in January from 47.20Mbps in December, the Speedtest Global Index revealed. Average mobile upload speed in the global markets also dropped over 1.42 percent to 12.49Mbps in December from 12.67Mbps in the month earlier. Average latency rate, on the other side, increased by one millisecond to 37 milliseconds in December.

Fixed broadband speeds in January

In terms of fixed broadband, India remained on the 65th position on the Global Speedtest Index in January. It resulted in an average download speed of 54.73Mbps — over 1.5 percent up from the 53.90Mbps speed in December. The country also registered a growth of over 1.1 percent in average broadband upload speed to 51.33Mbps in January, up from 50.75Mbps in December.

fixed broadband download upload speeds india january 2021 ookla speedtest global index fixed broadband broadband

Average download and upload speeds on fixed broadband in India increased in January
Photo Credit: Ookla

 

Singapore led the Speedtest index globally with 247.54Mbps in average download speed over broadband connections in January. It overtook Thailand that dropped to the third position, with 220.59Mbps broadband download speed. Hong Kong, on the other hand, came second, with an average broadband download speed of 229.45Mbps.

On the global broadband performance front, Ookla's Speedtest Index shows that average download speed on broadband connections globally grew marginally to 96.98Mbps in January from 96.43Mbps in December. Average broadband upload speed, on the other hand, dropped globally to 51.28Mbps from 52.31Mbps — showing a dip of nearly two percent. However, average latency on broadband connections in the worldwide markets dropped to 20 milliseconds from 21 milliseconds.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ookla Speedtest Global Index, Speedtest Global Index, Ookla, India Mobile Internet Speed, India Fixed Broadband Speed, Mobile Internet Speeds, Fixed Broadband Speeds, India
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy F62 Gets Camera Improvements With First Update: Report
Vi Launches Wi-Fi Calling in Delhi; Brings 3GB Daily Data to Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans: Reports

Related Stories

India Mobile Internet Speeds Dropped Further in January: Ookla
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e Key Specifications Leak Online; Snapdragon SoCs Tipped
  2. TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India
  3. Redmi 9 Power Gets 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  4. Sony SRS-RA3000 Speaker With 360-Degree Audio Launched in India
  5. Moto G30, Moto G10 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Hero Cameo Will ‘Blow Fans’ Minds’: Report
  7. Spotify Will Soon Be Available in Hindi, 11 More Indian Languages
  8. LG Gram 360 With Intel Tiger Lake CPU, 360-Degree Hinge Design Launched
  9. Mi Note 10 Series, Mi 10T Lite, Redmi Note 8 Getting Android 11: Report
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.11 Update With January 2021 Security Patch
  2. Realme Motion Activated Night Light With 365 Days Battery Life Set to Launch in India on Wednesday
  3. Oppo Reno 5F With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging to Launch on March 22
  4. Tandav Row: Amazon Prime Video India Originals’ Head Records Statement at Lucknow Police Station
  5. MacBook Pro Models With SD Card Reader and HDMI Port to Launch This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Mi Note 10 Series, Mi 10T Lite, Redmi Note 8 Getting Android 11 Based MIUI 12: Report
  7. Vi Launches Wi-Fi Calling in Delhi; Brings 3GB Daily Data to Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans: Reports
  8. India Mobile Internet Speeds Dropped Further in January: Ookla
  9. Samsung Galaxy F62 Gets Camera Improvements With First Update: Report
  10. TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 399
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com