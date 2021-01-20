India has dropped one rank for both mobile Internet speeds and fixed broadband speeds on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index in December. The country reached the 129th position for mobile Internet speeds and dropped to 65th for fixed broadband speeds, according to the index. Unlike India, Qatar has seen a two-point growth in December and surpassed South Korea and United Arab Emirates to become the leading country in terms of mobile Internet speeds. Thailand has, on the other hand, overtaken Hong Kong and Singapore to emerge as the top country with the fastest fixed broadband speeds.

Mobile Internet speeds

Average mobile download speed in India has declined over 4.4 percent to 12.91Mbps from 13.51Mbps in November, according to the December 2020 data available on the Speedtest Global Index. However, average mobile upload speed in the country has increased over 1.4 percent to 4.97Mbps from 4.90Mbps. Latency rate in the country hit 51 milliseconds.

India's average mobile download speed has dropped to 12.91Mbps from 13.51Mbps

Photo Credit: Ookla

The Speedtest Global Index by Ookla shows that Qatar has emerged as the leading country with 178.01Mbps of mobile download speed, followed by the UAE that has an average mobile download speed of 177.52Mbps. The UAE in November led the list of countries with the fastest mobile Internet speed for offering 170.30Mbps of average download speed. South Korea has, on the other front, dropped from second to third with an average mobile download speed of 169.03Mbps.

China and Australia have continued to remain at the fourth and fifth ranks in the global index for mobile Internet speeds, respectively. However, China's average mobile download speed increased to 155.89Mbps from 148.12Mbps in November, while Australia has seen a decline from 113.16Mbps to 112.68Mbps.

Global average download speed on mobile devices has grown over 3.30 percent to 47.20Mbps in December from 45.69Mbps in November, the index revealed. A slight increase has also been noticed in average mobile upload speed that increased to 12.67Mbps in December from 12.60Mbps. Average latency rate, however, remains the same between December and November – 36 milliseconds.

Fixed broadband speeds

On the part of fixed broadband speeds, India has dropped to 65th position with an average download speed of 53.90Mbps, according to the Speedtest Global Index. The country has also registered 50.75Mbps of average upload speed on fixed broadband. In contrast, average download speed on fixed broadband in India in November was 52.02Mbps, while its average upload speed was 48.57Mbps.

India's average download and upload speeds on fixed broadband have increased in December

Photo Credit: Ookla

Thailand has gained two spots globally to become the leading country on the fixed broadband index, with 308.35Mbps of average download speed and 260.86Mbps of upload speed in December. Singapore has dropped to second rank with average download and upload speeds of 245.31Mbps and 231.58Mbps, respectively. Hong Kong has declined from second to third with an average download speed of 226.80Mbps and upload speed of 212.26Mbps.

Romania and Switzerland are on the fourth and fifth position with an average download speed of 190.60Mbps and 188.88Mbps, respectively.

Ookla's index shows that the global average download speed on fixed broadband increased to 96.43Mbps in December from 91.96Mbps in November. Similarly, average upload speed on fixed broadband has increased to 52.31Mbps from 49.44Mbps. Global average latency rate remains the same at 21 milliseconds.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.