Mobile Internet Download Speed in India Grew Nearly 47 Percent in the Last 1 Year, Ookla’s Speedtest Index Shows

India has shown consistent improvements in overall mobile internet download speed over the last two months, according to Ookla.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 July 2021 17:20 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Ashutosh Jaiswal

Mobile Internet download speed in India on an average grew over 16 percent since May

Highlights
  • India saw an increase in both mobile and fixed broadband internet speeds
  • Ookla’s Speedtest Index has moved India to number 122 on mobile download
  • UAE continued to lead the Ookla Speedtest Mobile Global Index in June

Mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds in India continue to witness an upward trend on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index in June. The average mobile download speed in the country increased 16.3 percent to 17.84Mbps from 15.34Mbps in May. Alongside mobile Internet, the average fixed broadband Internet speed in the country grew 4.53 percent to 58.17Mbps from 55.65Mbps. Both mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds for June were the country's highest on the Global Index.

The June data available on the Speedtest Global Index shows that India moved up six positions to number 122 and three points to 70 on mobile and fixed broadband download speeds, respectively. Ookla said that the country moved up the global ranking index for the third time in a row for mobile Internet speeds and has shown consistent improvements in overall mobile download speed over the last two months.

Mobile Internet speeds in June

According to the Speedtest data released by Ookla, the 17.84Mbps average mobile download speed in the country made for an annual increase of 46.71 percent from 12.16Mbps in June 2020. The average mobile upload speed in the country also increased 18.85 percent to 5.17Mbps in June 2021 from 4.35Mbps in the same month last year. It grew 2.38 percent from 5.05Mbps in May.

Average download speed in June (in Mbps) Average download speed in May (in Mbps) Average download speed in June 2020 (in Mbps) Increase in download speed from last month Increase in download speed from last year
17.84 15.34 12.16 16.30% 46.71%

 

In addition to mobile download and upload speed, the average latency rate in the country on mobile networks dipped to 48 milliseconds in June from 50 milliseconds in May. The average jitter rate also dropped five milliseconds from 48 milliseconds in May to 43 milliseconds in June.

Average upload speed in June (in Mbps) Average upload speed in May (in Mbps) Average upload speed in June 2020 (in Mbps) Increase in upload speed from last month Increase in upload speed from last year
5.17 5.05 4.35 2.38% 18.85%

 

Globally, the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla shows that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continued to maintain its lead with an average mobile download speed of 193.51Mbps, followed by South Korea at 180.48Mbps. Oman recorded the highest gain of 26 places in the subcontinent when it comes to mobile Internet speed in comparison with the last month's records. The southeastern coastal country reached 15th spot in the global ranking.

Fixed broadband speeds in June

On the part of fixed broadband, the June Speedtest data shows that the 58.17Mbps average download speed in India in June 2021 meant a 52.32 percent increase from the 38.19Mbps speed reported for June 2020.

Average download speed in June (in Mbps) Average download speed in May (in Mbps) Average download speed in June 2020 (in Mbps) Increase in download speed from last month Increase in download speed from last year
58.17 55.65 38.19 4.53% 52.32%

 

The average fixed broadband upload speed in the country, on the other hand, reached 54.43Mbps in June 2021, up 59.06 percent from 34.22Mbps in the same month last year. It also saw a 3.97 percent increase from 52.35Mbps in May. The average latency rate on fixed broadband in the country, however, increased by a millisecond to 17 milliseconds in June, as per the data provided by Ookla.

Average upload speed in June (in Mbps) Average upload speed in May (in Mbps) Average upload speed in June 2020 (in Mbps) Increase in upload speed from last month Increase in upload speed from last year
54.43 52.35 34.22 3.97% 59.06%

 

Monaco emerged as the top country in terms of fixed broadband speeds with an average download speed of 260.74Mbps in June. The France-bordered country was followed by Singapore and Hong Kong that dropped to the second and third positions on the global fixed broadband index.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ookla Speedtest Global Index, Speedtest Global Index, Ookla, India Mobile Internet Speed, India Fixed Broadband Speed, Mobile Internet Speeds, Fixed Broadband Speeds, India
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ola Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Cross 1 Lakh in 24 Hours: Here’s How You Can Book Yours

