India Drops 3 Places in Mobile, Fixed Broadband Speeds in June: Ookla

India’s broadband speed rankings have declined significantly since the past one year.

By | Updated: 19 July 2019 17:52 IST
India's ranking in terms of mobile Internet and fixed broadband speed declined by three places in June to 74th and 126th positions respectively, a report by Ookla said on Friday.

As per the report, there has been a slight decline since the previous month as the current average download speeds in India for mobile Internet and fixed broadband are 10.87 Mbps and 29.06 Mbps respectively. The mobile and fixed broadband speeds in May were 11.02 Mbps and 30.03 Mbps respectively.

"In absolute terms, India's performance in both fixed broadband and mobile download speeds have witnessed a dip as compared to performance in last month. During May, India ranked at 71 in fixed broadband and 123 in mobile speeds," said Ookla's Speedtest Global Index.

Further, the report showed that the rankings have declined significantly since the past one year.

"Comparing data to that of last year, India's rank has witnessed a significant decline in terms of its position globally. In July 2018, India ranked 111 in mobile and 56 in fixed broadband speeds," it said.

Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla, said: "An ever-evolving focus on sophisticated network infrastructure will always be important for fixing network quality in India."

"India is one of the geographically largest and most populated country in the world, meaning a well laid out network that is able to handle high volumes of usage is a key in supporting the Internet needs of the Indian market. Despite these challenges in India, further advancements in both 4G and 5G network technology will continue to improve network efficiency," he said.

At the top of the table in terms of mobile Internet was South Korea with an average download speed of 90.06 Mbps, while Singapore held the top spot for fixed broadband with a 195.88 Mbps average download speed.

Among India's neighbouring countries, China ranked 44th and 28th in terms of mobile Internet and fixed broadband respectively. Pakistan ranked 114th and 155th and Bangladesh was at 133rd and 107th position, in mobile Internet and broadband services.

