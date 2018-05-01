Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

In-Flight Wi-Fi, Calls Cleared by India's Telecom Commission

 
, 01 May 2018
In-Flight Wi-Fi, Calls Cleared by India's Telecom Commission

Highlights

  • Air passengers to soon have access to Wi-Fi onboard aircrafts
  • Exciting times ahead in Indian skies: Civil Aviation Minister Prabhu
  • Pricing of providing the services would be left to respective airlines

Air passengers could soon have access to Wi-Fi connections onboard aircrafts as the Telecom Commission on Monday approved a proposal in this regard.

"Exciting times ahead in Indian skies as Telecom Commission approved data and voice services in flights over Indian airspace," Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said, announcing the Telecom Commission's decision. The minister said that he will ensure "earliest implementation" of the proposal as the government remains committed to improving services of air passengers and making their travel delightful and hassle-free.

According to sources, the pricing of providing the services would be left to respective airlines. The Home Ministry has already given its nod to the proposal.

The Department of Telecom had last year asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to give its recommendations on licencing terms and modalities for providing in-flight data and voice services.

