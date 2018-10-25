NDTV Gadgets360.com

IMC 2018: Samsung to Start Large-Scale 5G Trials in India in Q1 2019

, 25 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
IMC 2018: Samsung to Start Large-Scale 5G Trials in India in Q1 2019

In collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Samsung will commence the first large-scale 5G trials in India in the first quarter of next year, a top company executive said here on Thursday.

"5G will be the key to bring smart factories, smart cities and smart agriculture to a new, digitalised India," Youngky Kim, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said in his keynote address on the inaugural day of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2018.

"Samsung will pave the way for 5G to unlock the full potential of India together with industry leaders," he said.

At IMC 2018, Samsung is showcasing how its 5G solutions could enable a variety of 5G-powered business models and scenarios, including 5G home broadband services, smart cities and smart agriculture.

The South Korean tech giant is playing a key role in the Indian telecommunications industry since 2012.

"We have built the most advanced 4G LTE network with Reliance Jio," Kim said, adding that by Diwali this year, this network will reach 99 per cent of the population.

"This Jio-Samsung LTE network handles over 90 petabytes of data traffic every day, which is equivalent to 600 billion photographs shared on social media every single day," he said.

Samsung said the successful development of the commercial ASIC-based 5G modems and mmWave RFICs is helping it manufacture compact-sized 5G radio and router devices and CPE (customers premises equipment).

"At Samsung, with our unique and diverse business portfolio, ranging from chipsets, networks and devices to automotive electronics, AI and consumer electronics, we will make people's desires a reality," Kim said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Reliance Jio
Nearly 90 Percent of Free Android Apps Share Data With Google: Report
Micromax Spark Go With Android Oreo (Go Edition), 4G VoLTE Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
Billion Capture Plus
IMC 2018: Samsung to Start Large-Scale 5G Trials in India in Q1 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 With Front Camera Slider, 10GB RAM Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A9s With Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM Launched
  3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Set to Launch in China Today
  4. Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana Phone' Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  5. WhatsApp Finally Gets Stickers Functionality and Dedicated Stickers Store
  6. Samsung Teases Galaxy A8s With a Display Hole for Selfie Camera
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Now Live for Android and iOS
  8. Realme C1 Review
  9. OnePlus 6T Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Honor 8X Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.