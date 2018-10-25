Noting that data should be used for the betterment of the country, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said data must be utilised with "adequate safeguards".

Addressing the inaugural session of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) here, he described data as "the most important resource of the new age".

"It is important that we use this rich resource for benefits of India and Indians, with safeguards," Ambani said.

The RIL Chairman also said that all phones in India would be connected with the high-speed 4G network by 2020.

"By 2020, India will be fully 4G," he said adding that, by that time the country would be ready for 5G connectivity.

The inaugural session of the second edition of IMC was also attended by other industry players including Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and the Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

The conference was earlier inaugurated by the Communications Minister Manoj Sinha. IT Minister Ravishankar Prasad, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu also were present on the occasion.