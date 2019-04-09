Idea Users in Delhi-NCR Complain of Network Outage

Idea is facing a network outage in the the National Capital Region, users are reporting. Tweets are currently pouring in about lack of connectivity in the Delhi NCR region, with both call and data networks said to be down since about 12pm (Noon) today. One user even reports that after a flood of complaints, an Idea store in Delhi's Krishna Nagar shut shop. To recall, Idea recently merged with the India subsidiary of global telecoms giant Vodafone, forming the joint entity Vodafone-India to take on the growing threat of upstart Reliance Jio.

Gadgets 360 was also able to confirm the Idea network outage in the region, thanks to a report by a family member. As per a tweet by a Twitter user at 2:33pm, the issue began at about 12pm (noon) IST, and hasn't since been resolved.

While some Idea users are reporting the inability to make calls thanks to the network outage, other users are reporting the lack of 2G/ 3G/ and 4G connectivity during the outage. Another user, as we mentioned, claims that the Idea store in the Krishna Nagar locality in Delhi has also shut down shop after numerous complaints.

Delhi NCR encompasses New Delhi, as well as the suburbs Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Noida. While most of the reports are citing a network outage in Delhi NCR, many reports are specifically citing Noida.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Idea for comment on the outage, and will update this space when we hear back. At the time of writing, the Idea Customercare handle on Twitter was reassuring users that this is a temporary issue, but hadn't yet provided a timeline for resolution.