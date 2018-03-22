Idea Cellular has launched a Rs. 998 prepaid pack that offers 5GB of 4G/ 2G data as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 35 days. The new Idea pack competes against the Rs. 799 packs by Airtel and Reliance Jio. It also comes with an Idea Magic offer to give prepaid subscribers up to Rs. 3,300 of cashback for recharges through the Idea app and website. The new pack comes in the midst of 4G VoLTE testing by the telco.

The Rs. 998 Idea pack has a voice call limit to 100 unique numbers per week, 1,000 minutes per week, and 250 minutes per day. Subscribers crossing that limit will be charged at 1 paisa per second for local and STD calls. The pack is initially available in the Odisha circle only, though you can get the same benefits for 28 days in the Karnataka circle as well but without the Idea Magic cashback offer.

Unlike Idea's Rs. 998 pack, Jio offers subscribers 5GB of 4G data per day alongside unlimited voice calls and SMS at Rs. 799 for 28 days. Airtel, on the other hand, is giving its subscribers 3.5GB of 4G data per day for the same 28-day period at Rs. 799.

Alongside the Rs. 998 pack, Idea has brought 7GB of data benefits per day for 35 days at Rs. 1,298 in select circles, as reported by TelecomTalk. The Rs. 1,298 pack also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It comes with the Idea Magic cashback offer for Rs. 3,300 worth of recharge benefits.

Idea last month expanded its prepaid packs with the addition of the Rs. 109 pack that offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data for 14 days. That pack also included unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS benefits. It was mainly constructed to counter Jio's Rs. 98 recharge.