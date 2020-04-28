Technology News
Idea Nirvana Postpaid to Become Vodafone RED Postpaid in Eight Telecom Circles Starting May 11

Idea Nirvana Postpaid customers in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir will be shifted to Vodafone RED family first.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 April 2020 15:33 IST
All Idea Nirvana Postpaid users to shift to Vodafone Red over the next few months

Highlights
  • Idea postpaid users will continue to avail the same plan benefits
  • These users won’t need to switch their SIM cards either
  • Postpaid users will have to use MyVodafone app moving forward

Vodafone Idea is moving all Idea Postpaid Nirvana users to Vodafone RED Postpaid. This shift will begin starting May 11, and users in eight telecom circles in India will be affected initially. These eight circles include Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. All users who fall under these circles and are part of the Idea Nirvana Postpaid family will become a part of the Vodafone RED family.

As per a notice on Idea customer website, the telco claims that Idea Postpaid Nirvana customers in eight circles will be shifted to the Vodafone umbrella. The company also adds that the Idea Postpaid Nirvana section will soon be shifted to Vodafone RED Postpaid as well. According to Vodafone Idea, this change will happen across the country over the next few months.

The shift to Vodafone RED Postpaid in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir circles will begin from May 11, as mentioned above. The announcement of this switch was first spotted on the My Idea app and the Idea customer website by OnlyTech.

As per the website, Idea Nirvana Postpaid consumers in these eight circles will continue to avail the same plan benefits, use the same number, and won't need to switch their SIM cards either. The users will automatically be shifted to Vodafone RED Postpaid without any intervention needed from the user's end. However, moving forward, these customers will have to go to the MyVodafone app or the Vodafone website for any bill payments or support service, instead of the MyIdea app or Idea website. The customer care number for resolving any issues will be 199. These switched postpaid accounts will be able to avail REDX benefits like free subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

For now, only the postpaid offering is shifting under the Vodafone umbrella and the prepaid offering still exists under the Idea brand.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Idea Nirvana Postpaid, Vodafone RED Postpaid, Vodafone, Idea Cellular
