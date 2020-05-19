Technology News
  Idea Nirvana Migration to Vodafone Red Completed in Eight Circles, Rollout in Three Circles Delayed to June 8

Idea Nirvana Migration to Vodafone Red Completed in Eight Circles, Rollout in Three Circles Delayed to June 8

Vodafone Red migration in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu has reportedly been postponed to June 8.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 May 2020 10:52 IST
Idea Nirvana Migration to Vodafone Red Completed in Eight Circles, Rollout in Three Circles Delayed to June 8

All Idea Nirvana subscribers are being shifted to Vodafone Red across India

Highlights
  • States like Delhi will see migration begin from end of June
  • Andhra Pradesh rollout delayed due to coronavirus outbraeak
  • Madhya Pradesh is reported to transition in the last phase

Vodafone Idea started migrating Idea Nirvana postpaid users to the Vodafone Red postpaid umbrella starting May 11. The company was to shift Idea Nirvana subscribers in Gujarat, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab, and Rajasthan initially in its first phase of transition. Now, the Idea website confirms that the transition has been completed. If you click on any of the above mentioned circles on the website, it redirects you to the Vodafone Red website. A separate report suggests that Vodafone Red migration in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu has been postponed to June 8.

The first phase of migration in eight circles across India - Gujarat, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab, and Rajasthan – seems to have been completed. The Idea postpaid site now redirects all Idea Nirvana users in the above mentioned circles to the Vodafone website. These users will no longer be able to do any transaction using the My Idea app, and will have to install the My Vodafone app for recharge and account information. The transition has happened seamlessly, and all the subscriber has to do is just switch apps. Their numbers or SIM cards do not need to be changed.

Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of Unlimited RedX Postpaid Plan, Announces Rs. 3,000 Fine

An OnlyTech forum member was the first to spot this transition in the Gujarat circle, and he noted that no intimation of migration through SMS or email was given. He added that the Vodafone customer care service was also unavailable to help him solve his transition doubts.

Even the Mumbai circle has completely transitioned to Vodafone Red. OnlyTech further reports that the Vodafone Red transition phase in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh has been put off till June 8.

The reason for this delay is the coronavirus outbreak. After this rollout is complete in the southern part of India, states like Delhi, Kolkata, West Bengal, Assam and North East, Up West, and UP East will transition from Idea Nirvana to Vodafone Red postpaid umbrella. These states should be scheduled for transition sometime in the end of June or beginning of July. The report states that Maharashtra and Goa and Madhya Pradesh circles are currently not scheduled for migration, and should be last on the list for rollout.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Idea Nirvana, Vodafone Red, Postpaid plans
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Idea Nirvana Migration to Vodafone Red Completed in Eight Circles, Rollout in Three Circles Delayed to June 8
