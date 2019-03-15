Vodafone Idea on Friday announced its partnership with Amazon to offer one year of free Amazon Prime subscription for Idea Nirvana postpaid subscribers. Amazon Prime subscription, worth Rs. 999 for one year, brings access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and unlimited free, fast shipping on millions of items along with early and exclusive access to deals taking place through Amazon.in. Idea Nirvana postpaid subscribers can activate the Amazon Prime membership through the Idea Movies & TV app.

Leveraging the new offer, Idea subscribers who have a Nirvana postpaid plan of Rs. 399 or above can now avail free Amazon Prime subscription for one year. This brings access to not only the deals and free, fast shipping available on Amazon.in, but also provides the ability to use Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading at no additional cost.

Eligible Idea subscribers can activate the annual Amazon Prime membership through the Idea Movies & TV app -- by tapping the special Idea-Amazon offer banner.

"Through this strategic relationship with Amazon Prime, we are further strengthening our content proposition and our commitment to offer the best to our customers," says Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director - Marketing, Vodafone Idea, in a joint press statement. "It provides them access to an extensive library of diverse and high-quality original content - thousands of movies, videos, TV shows, and ad-free music on-the-go. We are confident that this association will provide both Vodafone and Idea customers a seamless on-the-go shopping and entertainment experience to our customers."

It is significant to point out that this isn't the first time when Vodafone and Amazon have tied up for a content partnership. Vodafone Red postpaid plans were offered with the annual Amazon Prime membership in the past. The operator had also offered a 50 percent discount on Amazon Prime subscription to its prepaid subscribers particularly in July last year. However, the latest move is the first for Idea Nirvana subscribers.

"We believe these subscribers will love the many benefits of Prime; from listening to ad-free music across multiple languages on Prime Music, to watching the latest Bollywood, Regional and International video titles on Prime Video, from shopping exclusive deals on items they love most on Amazon.in, to enjoying free fast delivery on millions of products, and a lot more," said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime India, in the statement.

Similar to what Vodafone Idea has now started providing, Airtel and BSNL also brought similar Amazon Prime membership offers for their postpaid subscribers in the recent past. The aim of the telcos is apparently to provide Web content delivery to take on Reliance Jio that gives a bouquet of apps such as Jio Cinema and JioSaavn to its subscribers.