Celebrating the ongoing FIFA World Cup season, Idea Cellular is offering 100 percent cashback to Idea Nirvana postpaid customers subscribing to the Sony Liv app. The cashback worth Rs. 150 will be equally divided in the next three bills on successfully subscribing to the Sony Liv app. Idea subscribers will also get access to upcoming sports series and other premium content on the Sony Liv app at Rs. 149 for three months, the telco announced in a press release. The latest offer comes weeks after Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio announced free live stream of FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for their subscribers.

The offer can be availed by opting for 'Pay by Mobile' and selecting an Idea postpaid mobile number as the payment mode. Moreover, it is eligible for all subscribers who have activated the Nirvana rental plan of Rs. 499 and above starting June 20. Existing subscribers who have upgraded their Nirvana rental plan to Rs. 499 and above can also avail the offer that is valid until July 15.

"Idea Cellular understands the growing popularity of football in India, and we want to ensure that all our customers have non-stop access to the sport at their fingertips. Idea Nirvana users will now get the added benefits and more cashback while enjoying their favourite sport on the digital platform powered by Idea 4G," said Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, in the release while announcing the new offer.

Earlier this month, Airtel and Reliance Jio announced live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 through their respective live TV apps. The Airtel TV app is also streaming the matches in various local languages, in addition to English and Hindi, while the Jio TV app is offering the premium sports content for free.