Vodafone recently introduced two new prepaid plans to its portfolio – the Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,999 plans – and now Idea is replicating the two for its own set of subscribers in India. Idea has also launched two new Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,999 prepaid plans, and both come with one year i.e., 365 days validity. The former prepaid plan only offers 12GB of data for the whole validity period, while the Rs. 1,999 latter prepaid recharge offers 1.5GB data per day to Idea subscribers.

Starting with the Rs. 999 Idea prepaid plan, the telco has introduced this new prepaid recharge in Punjab circle only for now, just like Vodafone did last month. It was first spotted by Telecom Talk, and we can corroborate that the plan is available in the mentioned circle. The new recharge offers unlimited voice calling (Home + Roaming), 100 SMS messages per day, and 12GB of 3G/4G data for a validity of 365 days. It does not bring any talk time benefits. The Vodafone plan offers all the same benefits, but throws in free Vodafone Play subscription as well.

The new Idea Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge offers 1.5GB 4G/ 3G/2G data per day for 365 days. This means Idea subscribers will receive a total of 547.5GB. Apart from the additional data, the Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS messages per day for the entire 365-day validity. This plan is live only in the Kerala circle, and there is no word on when both these plans will be available in an open market manner. As mentioned, Vodafone launched a similar plan in February this year, and also made it available only in the Kerala circle.

Idea recently also partnered with Citi Bank to launch a unique offer wherein subscribers can get year-long data and calling benefits. Citi Bank credit card offer requires Idea users to apply for a credit card on the Idea website, and spend Rs. 4,000 on it within 30 days of getting the card. These customers will then be eligible to get 1.5GB daily data and unlimited calling benefits for a validity of 365 days. This new offer is only applicable to Idea prepaid subscribers, and isn't live yet for Vodafone subscribers.