Last week, Vodafone revised its Rs. 399 recharge pack to offer 1GB daily data at a validity of 84 days. Following suit, Idea has also revised its Rs. 399 prepaid offering to match Vodafone's benefits. Additionally, Idea Cellular has also reportedly introduced an all new Rs. 392 prepaid recharge pack that offers 1.4GB of daily data to its subscribers for a validity of 60 days. To recall, Idea recently also launched a new Rs. 189 pack to match Vodafone's pack, and it offers benefits such as unlimited voice calls with a daily limit of 250 minutes and weekly limit of 1,000 minutes and 2GB of 2G/ 3G/ 4G data for 56 days.

Starting with the new Rs. 392 pack from Idea, the prepaid offering is said to gives1.4GB of daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calling (with FUP) for a validity period of 60 days. The pack reoprtedly offers a total of 84GB of data benefit to its subscribers for two months. Just like Vodafone, Idea also caps voice calling to 250 minutes per day, 1,000 minutes per week, and 100 unique numbers for the validity period. The introduction of this new Idea Cellular pack was first reported by Telecom Talk.

Separately, following Vodafone's footsteps, Idea has also revised its Rs. 399 pack to offer 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling with FUP, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 84 days. The voice calling FUP is similar to the Rs. 392 pack, and it's worth noting that the Rs. 399 recharge used to first offer 1.4GB of data per day, and the downgrade is done to keep all Vodafone and Idea plans the same. The pack is now available in an open market manner, and offers a total of 84GB during the validity period.

The Vodafone and Idea Rs. 399 pack will compete with Reliance Jio's Rs. 399 pack that also offers 84 days of validity, 100 SMS messages per day, complimentary subscribtion of all Jio apps, 1.5GB of daily 4G data, and unlimited voice calling benefit. Unlike Vodafone and Idea, Jio's voice calling benefits do not come with an FUP or hidden terms and conditions.