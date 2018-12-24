NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Idea Launches New Rs. 392 Recharge With 1.4GB Daily Data and 60 Days Validity, Revises Rs. 399 Pack

Idea Launches New Rs. 392 Recharge With 1.4GB Daily Data and 60 Days Validity, Revises Rs. 399 Pack

, 24 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Idea Launches New Rs. 392 Recharge With 1.4GB Daily Data and 60 Days Validity, Revises Rs. 399 Pack

Idea Cellular as revised its Rs. 399 pack to offer 1GB daily data

Highlights

  • Idea's Rs. 392 pack offers 60 days validity
  • It offers 1.4GB daily data, unlimited voice calls
  • Idea's revised Rs. 399 pack offers 1GB daily data for 84 days

Last week, Vodafone revised its Rs. 399 recharge pack to offer 1GB daily data at a validity of 84 days. Following suit, Idea has also revised its Rs. 399 prepaid offering to match Vodafone's benefits. Additionally, Idea Cellular has also reportedly introduced an all new Rs. 392 prepaid recharge pack that offers 1.4GB of daily data to its subscribers for a validity of 60 days. To recall, Idea recently also launched a new Rs. 189 pack to match Vodafone's pack, and it offers benefits such as unlimited voice calls with a daily limit of 250 minutes and weekly limit of 1,000 minutes and 2GB of 2G/ 3G/ 4G data for 56 days.

Starting with the new Rs. 392 pack from Idea, the prepaid offering is said to gives1.4GB of daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calling (with FUP) for a validity period of 60 days. The pack reoprtedly offers a total of 84GB of data benefit to its subscribers for two months. Just like Vodafone, Idea also caps voice calling to 250 minutes per day, 1,000 minutes per week, and 100 unique numbers for the validity period. The introduction of this new Idea Cellular pack was first reported by Telecom Talk.

Separately, following Vodafone's footsteps, Idea has also revised its Rs. 399 pack to offer 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling with FUP, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 84 days. The voice calling FUP is similar to the Rs. 392 pack, and it's worth noting that the Rs. 399 recharge used to first offer 1.4GB of data per day, and the downgrade is done to keep all Vodafone and Idea plans the same. The pack is now available in an open market manner, and offers a total of 84GB during the validity period.

The Vodafone and Idea Rs. 399 pack will compete with Reliance Jio's Rs. 399 pack that also offers 84 days of validity, 100 SMS messages per day, complimentary subscribtion of all Jio apps, 1.5GB of daily 4G data, and unlimited voice calling benefit. Unlike Vodafone and Idea, Jio's voice calling benefits do not come with an FUP or hidden terms and conditions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Idea
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Dragon Quest XI S for Nintendo Switch Gets 2019 Release Date
OneWeb Satellite Service Said to Offer Selling Minority Stake to Russia
Pricee
Idea Launches New Rs. 392 Recharge With 1.4GB Daily Data and 60 Days Validity, Revises Rs. 399 Pack
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Play With Waterdrop Display, Free Monthly Data Launched in China
  2. Poco's Next Smartphone Teased to Launch Soon in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi Play Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Vivo Y93 With 19:9 Display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
  5. Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Panasonic, Samsung, Vu & Other LED TVs
  6. Fake Apps With Over 50,000 Installations Found on Google Play: Quick Heal
  7. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Getting Stable Android Pie Update: Report
  8. The Best Budget Phones of 2018
  9. Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Basic With Fast Charging Support Launched in India
  10. Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3, Other Huawei Phones on Discount in Amazon Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.