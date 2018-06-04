Idea Launches New Rs. 149 Voice Calling Plan With 21 Days Validity

In the midst of its final stages of merger with Vodafone, Idea is said to have launched a new plan for its prepaid customers. The Rs. 149 plan is only a voice tariff plan, and it comes with unlimited voice calling benefits, as well as 100 SMS messages per day. This plan appears to have been introduced to compete with other voice calling tariff plans from competitors like Airtel and BSNL. Notably, BSNL offers Rs. 99 voice-calling plan with a validity of about 28 days.

This new Idea Rs. 149 plan is said to offer unlimited voice calls on local, national, and roaming. It comes with conditions though - like the company limits the voice calling to 250 minutes per day, 1,000 minutes per week, and the calls should be made to only 100 unique numbers during the validity period, reports Telecom Talk. This plan comes with a validity of 21 days, and it offers 100 SMS messages per day benefit as well. This plan has been made live in some circles only for now, and will be made available in all circles in the near future.

As it's a voice only tariff plan, the Rs. 149 plan offers no data benefits. Idea notes that the user will have to recharge on top of this plan to gain data usage. There is a Rs. 92 plan that gives 6GB data for seven days that goes well with this plan. Idea also has a Rs. 199 plan for its prepaid customers that offers unlimited calls (same FUP as detailed above), 1.4GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day as well. This plan has 28 days of validity.

Airtel has a similar voice-calling plan for Rs. 299 offering unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, with 45 days of validity. Apart from BSNL's Rs. 99 plan, there is also a Rs. 319 plan that gives the same benefits with a validity of 90 days.

Separately, Airtel increased the daily data limit on its Rs. 399 recharge for select prepaid customers. Earlier, the telecom provider used to offer 1.4GB of data per day, but now it is said to have revised that number to 2.4GB per day.